Serie A: Milan-Juventus, challenge without bosses. Lazio-Atalanta, more Gasp than Sarri | Our bets

There is no real favorite in between Milan and Juventus, who will face off at San Siro on Sunday evening in the most important match of the weekend of A league. For betting analysts, equilibrium reigns: the «1» prevails very little, at 2.60, while the Bianconeri’s external success is at 2.65. The “X” sign, set at 3.25, is slightly higher. The balance is also reflected in the odds of the Over, at 1.85, and the Under, slightly lower at 1.82. On the other hand, the Goal prevails quite clearly, seen at 1.67, while the No Goal is at 2.03. Among the exact results on pole then the 1-1, proposed at 5.60, while the 1-0 and 0-1 are both worth 8.40 the stake. Ahead is a challenge between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paulo Dybala, who must chase away the rumors of a possible farewell: a goal by the Swede is played at 2.20, as well as one by the Argentine, while a goal by Alvaro Morata is quoted at 2.40. The other great match of the day is staged tomorrow at the Olimpico between Lazio and Atalanta, where the team of Gasperini arrives as a favorite in a match with a flavor of Europe. The prediction is in favor of the Goddess, who must defend her fourth position from the onslaught of Juve. The “2” is played at 2.15, while the win of Sarri it is at 3.05. The breakeven, at 3.65, was slightly higher. At least three goals are expected in the match, with the Over at 1.57, while the Under team is played at 2.20. The Goal at 1.51 is also clearly ahead, compared to the No Goal at 2.34. Among the possible strikers, the usual Ciro Immobile, who hardly misses the appointment with the goal: this is why one of his goals is at low altitude, 2.20. Much simpler matches are those that they see engaged Inter And Naples. The Nerazzurri host the Venice, with the “1” very low at 1.09. Quota of a real undertaking for the lagoons, decimated by positivity, for which an external success pays 22 times the stakes. The share of the “X” is also very high, set at 9.00. It is logical to expect an Over low shot, at 1.34, while the Under team flies to 2.90. Al Maradona, Napoli very favorite with the Salerno, at 1.14. Even the “2” of the grenade is worth the feat, at 16, while the tie is played at 7.60.