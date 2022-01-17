Serie A: Milan-Spezia 1-2 and Bologna-Napoli 0-2 – Sport

Milan 1-2 Spezia The chronicle and Bologna-Naples 0-2 The chronicle

Milan goes ko in the 51st minute of the second half and fails to overtake Inter, Napoli wins in Bologna and relaunches. Braking for the Rossoneri who are beaten at home by Spezia 2-1 with a goal from Gyasi in the 6th minute of the second half. Great protagonist Leao who procures a penalty (failed by Theo Hernandez, who kicks out) and in the recovery of the first half finds the advantage. In the second half Agudelo equalized shortly after his entry. In recovery the referee cancels a goal from Messias not giving an advantage; shortly after La Spezia overturns it with Gyasi. Napoli starts again and wins 2-0 in Bologna thanks to a brace from Mexican Hirving Lozano. Naples ahead after twenty minutes thanks to an idea from Elmas propitiated by Zielinski. On the cross in the area Lozano anticipates everyone and beats Skorupski. Post for Fabian Ruiz in the final time. The second half opens with the doubling of Lozano on a cue from Fabian Ruiz. In the final Spalletti also finds Osimenh who has time to touch 0-3. In the Bolognese pole recovery with Svanberg.