Serie A: Napoli beat Milan, Inter winter champion – Sport

Napoli after two defeats in a row and despite the many absences make their most important match, the big match of the 18th day at San Siro, beating Milan 1-0 and reaching it in second place with 39 points. A result that graduates Inter winter champions with one turn to spare, launching them towards a possible escape while the rivals are unable to keep up with his pace, which has become imperious. The Meazza match was addressed by the goal in the 5 ‘of Elmas, good at evading the Rossoneri defense with his head from a corner, with Milan unable to hurt a well-organized Azzurri defense. The Rossoneri are sterile even in the final attack, but will lead to discussion of the cancellation of Kessiè’s goal in the 44th minute due to Giroud’s offside. The chronicle

The result reinforces Inter’s intentions to seek the second title: replacing Conte with Inzaghi, the product does not change. Yesterday’s result Bergamo, on the other hand, reopens a Champions race that seemed almost in the archive. Atalanta, in trouble at home, collapsed with the best Roma of Mourinho and the Giallorossi, together with Allegri’s Juve, harpoon Fiorentina in fifth place, held back by Sassuolo. Mourinho and Allegri resurface and promise battle in the second round. Sarri’s Lazio can be added to the run-up if they manage to settle the departments and stem the latent conflicts between players, clubs and fans. Fiorentina wastes the opportunity to remain alone in fifth place by drawing a comeback with solid Sassuolo, at the sixth consecutive useful result, in a vibrant and balanced match. Only Torino wins in the other matches on Sunday afternoon, beating 1-0 and overtaking Verona, while Spezia-Empoli and Samp-Venezia end 1-1, a small step forward for all.

The Fiorentina of Italian is surprised in the first half by the restarts of Sassuolo that defends itself well from the purple incursions that spoil a lot also for the timely interventions of the Councils. Scamacca and Frattesi hit hard in a few minutes, but the violets in the second half rolled up their sleeves and resume the match with Vlahovic and Torreira. The overtaking seems to be around the corner but Biraghi gets expelled, Italian replaces Vlahovic who does not take it well. The game returns to equilibrium with well-distributed possibilities. He is Fiorentina’s first equal in the season and the match offers the emotions of two thoroughbred bomber: Vlahovic is in the sixth game with goals, leads the top scorer with 16 goals, equals Ronaldo’s record in the calendar year with 33 goals in 2020. Scamacca still shines in Sassuolo, an agile giant who frees himself like few others and unloads violent conclusions at Bobo Vieri: he is on his sixth goal of the season and merges better and better with the other emerging Raspadori.

Two unfortunate own goals draw the same score between Spezia and Empoli, a result that satisfies both but does not enhance them. It is the lesser evil. The Ligurians do not take advantage of the knockout of the three following in the standings but move to +3 from the relegation zone. The Tuscans brake after the victory in Naples and are overtaken by Lazio. First Marchizza and then Nikolaou put their goalkeeper in the clumsy attempt to repel, then Empoli claims the penalty for a shot by Cutrone deflected by Amian in a sprawling manner. But in slow motion the referee notes that it is chest. It is Empoli then that is closest to success but the equal does not change. Torino takes advantage of Pobega’s goal in the first half and resists Hellas ‘aggressive final, which has already remained in 10 from the 15’ pt. For the grenades, the success, second in a row, is worth the tenth place. Venice celebrates Henry’s last-minute goal that balances the one scored in the 1 ‘by Gabbiadini and brings the Ligurians closer, who after the success in the derby were counting on a new victory to get away from the slums.