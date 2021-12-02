Serie A: Napoli, Milan and Inter in two points. And watch out for Atalanta

At the weekend there is already a fundamental shift. And the people from Bergamo are ready to join the fight between the Milanese and Spalletti’s team

Nine years of Juve’s dictatorship, interrupted last year by the authoritative ride of Conte’s Inter, had taken away from Serie A the taste of uncertainty, of the fight for the championship until the last day. But this year, with Juve already out of the game, all the conditions are in place for a championship until May.

THE SITUATION – At the moment, with 36 points, Napoli leads, who in Sassuolo made them recover from 2-0 to 2-2. Spalletti’s team, also defeated at San Siro by Inter two days ago, does not seem to be in its best moment, also due to injuries to Osimhen and Anguissa. And Koulibaly came out bruised in the final with Sassuolo. At 35 points there is AC Milan, authoritarian to Marassi against a Genoa that is not much anyway. Inter are making a strong recovery, with 34 points, the team that seems to have the best squad and that has the least crowded infirmary. Five points from the top are Gasperini’s Atalanta, in an overflowing condition that appears to be very mature even from a mental point of view.

WHAT A WEEKEND – The first stage of a thrilling film will already be next weekend: Atalanta will be on stage in Naples on Saturday evening, and the match of the sixteenth day will be preceded by Roma-Inter, with the Giallorossi without the suspended Karsdorp and Abraham. AC Milan’s task was easier, opening the shift at 3 pm with a Salernitana who seems to be a sacrificial victim. And Pioli is already looking forward to the counter-overtaking …

December 1, 2021 (change December 1, 2021 | 23:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link