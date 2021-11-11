Serie A, Napoli, now it gets serious: up to Christmas Milan and Inter with fewer direct clashes | News

Spalletti’s men will have four direct clashes before Christmas, then Juventus will return without the Africans. The Rossoneri are only waiting for the Neapolitans

Naples And Milan in the lead with 32 points, Inter third at 25. These three – plus Atalanta – are the teams in full swing for the virtual title of winter champion which will be assigned before Christmas. The calendar gives all seven more championship days in which the direct matches will be able to draw a whole different ranking. If al Milan is missing to face only Napoli among the top of the class, for Spalletti’s blues now begins the most complicated period already starting from the match at homeInter upon returning from the stop. The Nerazzurri will instead have to look for a turning point against Neapolitans and then Rome.

The dominant Napoli of the first part of the season will now have to get serious. Among the top three in the class is the one that has faced fewer battles at the top, but obtained four points in the two challenges disputed thanks to the victory over Juventus and a draw at Roma. In spite of Milan and Inter, however, Spalletti’s boys had to face fewer challenges of this type, who wanting to look at the other side of the coin, gives the Azzurri a high-intensity autumn finale. Immediately after the break, Inter at San Siro with the possibility, as recently happened to Milan, to extend the gap to 10 points on Inzaghi’s team or find it in the exhaust. Then the Lazio of the former Sarri the following day, at home as the match against Atalanta on the sixteenth day before the direct clash at Milan on the penultimate day. The second round will then begin on January 5 at Juventus with the asymmetrical calendar of this season and all the problems deriving from the calls for the African Cup with the absences of Koulibaly and Osimhen (* second round).

13a INTER NAPLES 14a NAPLES LAZIO 16a NAPLES ATALANTA 18a MILAN NAPLES 20a * JUVENTUS * NAPLES*

The Milan on the other hand, for a large part of the question it has already given and also with good success. Among the big names in the league, the Rossoneri of Pioli are only missing Napoli, which they will receive at San Siro only on December 19, an eternity from the point of view of the calendar. THE Rossoneri have kept a good pace in head-to-head clashes this season, yes, collecting the only two draws of the course in the league – against Juventus and Inter (both 1-1) – but winning at home against Lazio and away against Atalanta and Rome. The test at Franchi with Fiorentina after returning from the stop will be an important crossroads especially considering the contemporaneity of Inter-Napoli, but at least on paper the path towards the end of the first round of Milan is less treacherous than the opponents, only to then start the second part of the championship by hosting Roma at the Epiphany.

18a MILAN NAPLES 20a * AC MILAN * ROME*

Finally, in order of classification, Inter, which is a bit of a cross between the two leaders. If it is true that the Nerazzurri have crossed more top teams so far than Napoli, but less than Milan, it is also true that theThe weak point at the beginning of the season for Simone Inzaghi was this type of challenge in which the victory did not arrive, on the contrary, it was the comebacks that dominated. Recently there was a 1-1 draw against Milan immediately in comeback, as well as the 1-1 inside – with controversy – against Juventus. Also against Atalanta there was a 2-2 at San Siro, while at Lazio the Nerazzurri were defeated 3-1 also in this case, making themselves comeback. Before the Christmas holidays, Inter will immediately challenge Napoli again at the Meazza, then Roma at the Olimpico in the 16th round. The new year will open with the Italian Super Cup against Juventus, but if anything, the problem also lies in the fact that a large part of these return matches will be played away.