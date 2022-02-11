Serie A: Napoli tries to overtake Inter, Milan in ambush – Sport

From the fever of the Roman derby to the creative stress of the championship challenges on other shores. Luciano Spalletti finds an old enemy as esteemed as Simone Inzaghi (in the stands for a disqualification round) in tomorrow’s super-highlight at the Maradona in which he faces Inter Milan at the helm of which he did not particularly shine: if Napoli wins, relaunched by return of Osimhen, bypasses the leaders, who, however, must recover a game and will try not to be influenced by the thought of the Champions League match with Liverpool next Wednesday. A possible draw could be made by the third wheel Milan who, after having reassembled Inter and crashed Lazio, should not struggle to complete the weekly triptych by hosting Sampdoria who loses Gabbiadini but brings Giovinco back to Italy.

Serie A is also inflamed by the race for fourth place, with Vlahovic and Zacharia who are beginning to make a difference for Juve and want to continue to do so in the field match in Bergamo: Atalanta has a game to recover and is at -1 by the bianconeri who, however, arrive better at the appointment. The day before the restart of the Champions League also works as a spur for the other three losers of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. Sassuolo and Rome compete against each other (without Raspadori, Scamacca and Zaniolo), Lazio in ambush, with Immobile in doubt and a siege defense, receives the Bologna of the former Mihajlovic, who beat them heavily in the first leg. The surprise winner Fiorentina, waiting to give herself the derby against Vlahovic (who has given little thought to the ‘flammable’ consequences of his words on the double cup semifinal), postpones Monday at La Spezia.

The challenge between the latest Genoa and Salernitana is a sort of ultimatum in the battle for salvation, but also Venice risks (one point in five games and the missing victory since the end of November) if they do not score points at the home of Juric’s Turin. Cagliari want to continue the ascent at Empoli, while Verona have not abandoned their hopes of fighting for a place in Europe and need a success against Udinese.

After the Milan derby (and waiting for the two of the Italian Cup) the highlight of Serie A moves to Naples where an Inter arrives who has shown that they have reacted against Roma to the shock of the Rossoneri overtaking. The best defense (despite the farewell of Manolas and the long absence of Koulibaly, who could return to starter) against the best attack (Dzeko and Lautaro are receiving powerful help from the newly found Sanchez). The compactness and quality of the midfield would suggest a potential Nerazzurri superiority, but Inzaghi knows that the Neapolitan group is cohesive and is masterfully led by Spalletti, who feels that it could be a good year for his first Scudetto. Another great helmsman, Pioli, does not think so, who has straightened a Milan that seems in difficulty with the youth and the potential of Diaz, Leao and Tonali. Hernandez (who renewed his contract) and again Ibra will be missing, but the ruthless Giroud (two braces in four days) has proven to be self-sufficient. Giampaolo’s Sampdoria knows that maybe they will have to wait for other opponents to win the salvation points.

The other central challenge is that between Atalanta and Juventus, who are competing for fourth place. Gasp complains of the Cup referee and bad luck (two woods against Fiorentina) but the Lombards have not been convincing for some time, and not only for the absence of Zapata. The game mechanics are not as fluid as in other years, but the coach will be able to demonstrate that it is a wrong impression in the tough confrontation with Juve, already beaten in the first leg. Allegri has magnificently entered Zacharia and especially Vlahovic, who was already decisive in the first two races. And the Serbian’s understanding with Dybala promises to give a powerful shock to finish a season that seemed compromised with dignity.