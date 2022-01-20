Serie A, new Covid protocol: here’s how to draw up the list of 25 players

Protocol 25 players Serie A, the note of the League
“The Lega Council of 20 January 2022 resolved:
- to take note of the new regulation issued by the Ministry of Health and the Federation which passes the resolution of last January 6 (CU Lega n.126), and as a result,
- to repeal CU 126 which ceases to have any effect at the end of the calendar day;
- to implement the Circular of the Ministry of Health 0000750 of 18 January 2022 and CU 1 of the Figc with reference to the definition of the “Athletes Group” and, by effect,
- to establish that each Club must file a list of 25 players for the sole purpose of determining the aforementioned “Athletes Group” and postponing the matches following ASL provisions (hereinafter the “List”)
- to establish that the List must be composed of:
- by the players included in the squad referred to in n. 83 / A of 20 November 2014 and, in addition,
- from a number of Under 23 players up to 25 units;
- to establish that the Under 23 players must be included in the List respecting the number of appearances in the First Team during the current football season, starting with the Under 23 players with the highest number of appearances; where a second criterion is required for the classification of the Under 23, the Under 23 with the highest number of entries in the official lists of all the league competitions of the first team of the current season is considered;
- to establish that the List must be filed:
- firstly, in view of the fourth return day of the Serie A TIM Championship by 21 January 2022 at 12.00;
- and definitively by 4 February 2022 at 00.00;
- starting from the latter term, the list will no longer be modifiable, except until 31 March 2022 when a club acquires a released player and inserts him by replacing one of the players on the list;
- to establish that if they were excluded from the roster referred to in U n. 83 / A of 20 November 2014 one or more players transferred to another team or who have terminated the contract after the date of 4 February 2022, it will be necessary to reinstate the list with an Under 23 number until the number of 25 athletes is reached;
- to establish that the List is effective from tomorrow 21 January 2022;
- to establish that the List will be sent to the territorial ASLs for the relevant provisions. “