Serie A news, the games that are missed and those that are played: today’s calendar

Omicron swoops on A league. New variant, same unpleasant traffic jam of some time ago. Bologna-Inter, Fiorentina-Udinese, Salernitana-Venice and Atalanta-Turin they will not be played. On the one hand, the decree law of 30 December 2021 which makes jurisprudence, and rewrites the rules of coexistence with the covid, tracing new frontiers also and above all with regard to quarantine, proportionate to the completion of the vaccination process, including the booster. On the other, the Regional ASL competent, appointed to decide on individual cases, with the last word to decide who plays and who doesn’t. In between a championship, which should go on, in the phantom one bubble which now seems to have dissolved.

Serie A is in chaos, with the great risk of this step of not being able to continue.

There ASL of Turin stops Juric’s team just before leaving for Bergamo, where he would have had to face Atalanta: 5 days of quarantine for the whole team group. Therefore, Toro will not even be able to play next Sunday’s match against Fiorentina. And speaking of Florence, Udinese also blocked by the ASL for five days, which will not reach Artemio Franchi and should also miss the next match against Atalanta.

Same goes for the Bologna, who should have challenged Inter and is instead stopped by the Emilian ASL, and for Salernitana, who with 11 positives in the group will not show up for the match against Venice by decision of the health authorities.

And at the height of a day full of updates, denials and controversies … the football league urgently calls a Advice, but does not postpone anything. What awaits us therefore is the now familiar and sad scenario: a single team that shows up on the pitch, the referee whistles the start of the match and after 45 minutes of useless waiting decrees the 0-3 at the table, and away to the judicial appeal process. A year after the Juve-Napoli disputes, right on the day of Juve-Napoli, here we go again.