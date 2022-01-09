Sports
Serie A, OFFICIAL: Turin-Fiorentina on Monday and Cagliari-Bologna on Tuesday. Napoli, the dates of the Italian Cup and the 22nd day change | First page
Change the calendar of the next two rounds of the championship and, consequently, of next week’s matches valid for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. The official decision of the Serie A League was made as a result of the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the retreats of some formations and the first decision is that of postponement of day and time of the match between Turin and Fiorentina. Initially scheduled for 14.30 on Sunday 9 January, the match of the 21st round of the championship will be played at 17 on Monday 10. Cagliari-Bologna also undergoes a shift, which will be played at 20.45 on Tuesday 11 January after the TAR of Emilia-Romagna confirmed the extension of the quarantine for Mihajlovic’s training on the same day due to the 8 positives found among the players.
NAPLES ALSO SLEDS – Nothing changes for Udinese-Atalanta, which remains scheduled for 4.30 pm tomorrow, and for Verona-Salernitana at 8.45 pm. Due to the calendar changes, the Italian Cup match between Bergamo and Venezia will be played on Wednesday at 17.30, while Napoli-Fiorentina postponed to 18 on Thursday 13 and this means that, in the next Serie A round, the Azzurri will take the field in Bologna at 18.30 on Monday January 17.