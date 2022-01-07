Serie A, on Sunday 9 they miss at least three other games

Confusion which adds to confusion. And matches that are added to matches. Not even the time to archive the first day of return that we are already on the eve of a new day of the championship, with new matches and the same problems: Bologna, Turin and Udinese will not be able to take the field as this time due to the arrangement of the various ASL and jokes of the calendar , Fiorentina and Atalanta will also have to postpone their official debut in 2022. And then there is the situation of Salernitana which remains very complex, but which today can be released after the swabs that will carry out the “direct contacts” that end the mandatory quarantine period .

On Sunday, therefore, Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina and Udinese-Atalanta will certainly be postponed – or not played, with Verona-Salernitana instead tending towards the serene. The hope is that at least from tomorrow there will be greater clarity, but for sure there is that already in this way it seems difficult to find the right joint for the recovery of the matches. Especially for Atalanta and Inter, who will return to live their European nights in February and will also enter the Italian Cup this month. In short, already in this way the measure seems full and the skein difficult to unravel. All this net of the decision of the sports judge on the matches not played yesterday and on any appeals that could arrive.

Safe referrals – Udinese and Turin have been blocked beyond next weekend, as well as Bologna, which on Sunday will carry out a new round of swabs to the team group, while next week the vaccine booster cycle will begin. Therefore, the postponement of the Cagliari match is discounted, while Salernitana could instead reach the famous 13 for Verona if today the tampons are negative in sufficient numbers.

Another battle – In Salerno, meanwhile, another battle to be faced is possible. Because the outburst of the vice president of Venice Andrea Cardinaletti announces warm days. “We came thinking about playing, if we had thought the opposite we would have gladly avoided a long trip like this, and which was not only a considerable economic cost for us, but also an exposure to all the risks involved in a situation like what we are experiencing – said Cardinaletti -. We followed the instructions of the League, according to which the game was to be played. Now we expect the process to follow its regular course (victory at the table, ed) as the game for us started and ended according to the rules in force “. The word then passes to the sports judge, who has not yet ruled on the postponement of Salernitana-Udinese. If it is the one to make jurisprudence, Cardinaletti’s words seem to anticipate appeals. Not the best scenario for those who want to avoid clogging up an already too compressed calendar.

January 7, 2022

