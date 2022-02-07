Serie A, Osimhen and Petagna dominate Venice: Napoli second

The Naples from Luciano Spalletti hits the fourth consecutive victory in the league after those on Sampdoria, Bologna And Salerno finding the 1-0 success on the field of Venice from Paolo Zanetti. To decide Penzo’s match are the goals in the 59th minute of the Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who returns to scoring after the long injury, and in the final di Andrea Petagna. Partenopei who rise up to second place in the standings in A league on equal points with Milan52 to be exact, and less than one fromInto your even if the Nerazzurri still have the recovery with Bologna at stake. Red a Ebuehi in the finale for the Venice.

Venice-Naples: Osimhen returns and immediately finds the way to goal

The first half of the match is all blue, with Naples that starts strong and immediately tries with Osimhen And Zielinski. Very close to scoring Politano at 24 ‘, with a right that ends up a little high, the Naples continues to attack even hitting a post at the half hour with a Osimhen wild.

The first chance of the Venice and of Okerekewhich he leaves in place Juan Jesuif he gets to kick on the near post: good Ospina to get off well. In addition to this, however, the lagoons are really struggling in the middle of the field and in defense, not having the weapons to counter the Neapolitan ordeal.

The game unlocks in the 59th minute of the second half with the return to the goal of Victor Osimhen: cross of Politano on the far post, the Nigerian parades behind Caldara and with his head he finds the second post. 1-0 Naplesbut the match changes, with the Azzurri continuing to try with Zielinski and also with Insigne without being able to close it.

In the final, everything happens during a very long recovery granted by the referee. Ebuehi with a hard foul on Dries Mertens he gets kicked out after an on field review (initially the yellow was given), then Andrea Petagna closes the score with the 2-0 goal: blue counterattack, Mertens kicks around, Lezzerini responds but the attacker arrives and makes no mistake. 2-0 Naples and triple final whistle.

Naples, Osimhen returns to scoring after more than three months: now Spalletti can smile

Naples-Turin 1-0 on 17 October 2021. The last goal of the Nigerian was from this match Victor Osimhen in A league with the shirt of Naples. It’s been three and a half months from that goal to today’s goal against Venice (Incidentally, each of his last two goals went with a header, after only one of his first 14 in the competition had been scored in this way).

Looking at the rankings, and considering that the Naples he was able to stay in the very top areas of the standings even without his own center forward, Spalletti now he will be over the moon thinking about his team finally free from the point problem. With a Osimhen plus, there will be a huge difference from now on.

The strength of the Naples to resist such a heavy absence, however, opens a small parenthesis towards Dries “Ciro” Mertens, a true Neapolitan who longs for a contract renewal. The Belgian goblin tried to keep the band afloat Spallettidespite not being physically as devastating as with Sarri. The whole management should perhaps give a huge applause to the former PSVwhich he now sees Naples like his home.

Having been able to make up for an absence like that of a striker paid 90 million not even two years ago, Mertens has shown that he still has a lot to give to the blue cause.

For the Scudetto there is also Napoli: Serie A is more uncertain than ever

With this beautiful victory, against a very fierce but technically inferior opponent, the Naples hangs up the second place in the ranking of A league with 52 points, the same as in Milan victorious yesterday afternoon in derby of the Madonnina. The Neapolitans, however, are currently ahead of Milan for the advantage obtained in the direct matches (1-0 a San Siro for the Naples the December race).

The Naples wins in the league from four consecutive games in the first five of 2022, after losing three of the last four of 2021. Milan he is in excellent shape, victorious in three of the last five. If we even put one Juventus which in the last two months is the best in the league, a fight comes out Scudetto really tough.

L‘Inter remains first and favored over the others thanks to a proven game and experienced players, but all four are really very close at the moment (in the event of a Juventus victory this evening against the‘Hellas Veronathe Juve would bring to minus seven from the duo Milan-Naples, many points considering that there are still many games missing and with Europe at the gates). In short, Napoli must cultivate Scudetto ambitions, and now that Osimhen is back, there are no more limits.

