Serie A overwhelmed by infections: Salernitana blocked by the ASL, towards the postponement of one or more matches. Over 70 positive footballers: the list

Beyond 70 positive cases only between soccer players and a resumption of the championship that promises to be more difficulty than could have been imagined just a few weeks ago. The infections are growing in Italy and around the world, the A league he couldn’t stay immune: all teams matter at least one contagion, except at the moment Lazio. The latest bad news comes from Verona and from Udine. Hellas reports that “currently ten components of the team group (of which eight footballers and two staff members), all regularly vaccinated, are positive at Covid “. The scheduled will not be held on Wednesday 5 January Press conference pre-match of mister Igor Tudor. Udinese instead reported the contagion of 7 players and two staff members. Three new cases also reported by Turin, while in the Naples the positivity of the defender Mario Rui and of Luciano Spalletti: the technician is asymptomatic. Thursday is scheduled Juventus-Naples.

Salernitana blocked by the ASL – Football – after quiet months – back to fear a stop because of Omicron. The first day of the second round of Serie A will begin on 6 January already in a completely different scenario compared to that of December: in addition to the teams decimated by the positives, in the stadiums the capacity returns to being at 50 percent. But now there is also fear of a first postponement: theAsl blocked the Salerno, which Thursday should host the Venice. In the Campania club – which has already missed the last match before the Christmas break – they are counted 9 positivity only among footballers. Now we await the official communication of the health care company and then the decision of the Football League: the risk is that the next race against the Verona. If the situation worsens, Salernitana may not even be the only team to end up in isolation. Also because the number of infections that emerge increases with each new cycle of tampons.

Here is the list of all the positives team by team:

Atalanta: 2 positives

Bologna: Positive Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla

Cagliari: Positive Nandez

Empoli: 3 positives

Fiorentina: 2 positives

Genoa: Criscito, Serpe and a positive third

Inter: Positive Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Arthur, Chiellini, Pinsoglio and De Winter positive

Lazio: zero positives

Milan: Positive Tatarusanu

Naples: Osimhen, Lozano, Elmas, Malcuit, Mario Rui and Boffelli (spring) positive

Rome: Borja Mayoral, Fuzato and a positive third

Salerno: 9 positives

Sampdoria: Positive Augello and Falcone

Sassuolo: 4 positives

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj positive

Turin: Verdi and 6 other positives

Udinese: 7 positives

Venice: 2 positives

Verona: 8 positives