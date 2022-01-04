Serie A overwhelmed by infections: Salernitana blocked by the ASL, towards the postponement of one or more matches. Over 70 positive footballers: the list
Beyond 70 positive cases only between soccer players and a resumption of the championship that promises to be more difficulty than could have been imagined just a few weeks ago. The infections are growing in Italy and around the world, the A league he couldn’t stay immune: all teams matter at least one contagion, except at the moment Lazio. The latest bad news comes from Verona and from Udine. Hellas reports that “currently ten components of the team group (of which eight footballers and two staff members), all regularly vaccinated, are positive at Covid “. The scheduled will not be held on Wednesday 5 January Press conference pre-match of mister Igor Tudor. Udinese instead reported the contagion of 7 players and two staff members. Three new cases also reported by Turin, while in the Naples the positivity of the defender Mario Rui and of Luciano Spalletti: the technician is asymptomatic. Thursday is scheduled Juventus-Naples.
Salernitana blocked by the ASL – Football – after quiet months – back to fear a stop because of Omicron. The first day of the second round of Serie A will begin on 6 January already in a completely different scenario compared to that of December: in addition to the teams decimated by the positives, in the stadiums the capacity returns to being at 50 percent. But now there is also fear of a first postponement: theAsl blocked the Salerno, which Thursday should host the Venice. In the Campania club – which has already missed the last match before the Christmas break – they are counted 9 positivity only among footballers. Now we await the official communication of the health care company and then the decision of the Football League: the risk is that the next race against the Verona. If the situation worsens, Salernitana may not even be the only team to end up in isolation. Also because the number of infections that emerge increases with each new cycle of tampons.
Here is the list of all the positives team by team:
Atalanta: 2 positives
Bologna: Positive Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla
Cagliari: Positive Nandez
Empoli: 3 positives
Fiorentina: 2 positives
Genoa: Criscito, Serpe and a positive third
Inter: Positive Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano
Juventus: Arthur, Chiellini, Pinsoglio and De Winter positive
Lazio: zero positives
Milan: Positive Tatarusanu
Naples: Osimhen, Lozano, Elmas, Malcuit, Mario Rui and Boffelli (spring) positive
Rome: Borja Mayoral, Fuzato and a positive third
Salerno: 9 positives
Sampdoria: Positive Augello and Falcone
Sassuolo: 4 positives
Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj positive
Turin: Verdi and 6 other positives
Udinese: 7 positives
Venice: 2 positives
Verona: 8 positives
