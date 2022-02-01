Serie A, Pagellone winter transfer market 2022: Juventus show, Inter well, Milan and Lazio absent

Let’s see together all the votes of the winter session of the Serie A 2021-22 transfer market. Passed, rejected, postponed. Juventus, Inter and Fiorentina absolute protagonists, Milan and Lazio absent unjustified.

Note: Each vote is obviously weighted on the economic potential and ambitions of each individual team.

Atalanta 7

Purchased Boga from Sassuolo and Mihaila from Parma, at acceptable figures. Lovato and Piccoli mandates on loan to play, Miranchuk withheld and Gosens sold to Inter Milan for 22 million plus bonuses. Giovanni Sartori’s work was, as always, up to par. Atalanta plans for the future and tries to enhance its products. The farewell to Gosens was necessary, as there was no basis for renewing the contract.

Bologna 6.5

Sakho from Pescara, Kasius from Volendam and Rojas from Crotone and above all Aebischer from Young Boys. Three very young players and a 25-year-old Swiss midfielder who will replace Dominguez (shoulder operation). Instead, Van Hooijdonk, Skov Olsen and Cangiano left. In short, Bologna has planned for the future and worked for the present only in the necessary role. Aebischer is an interesting player and will be immediately available to Mihajlovic.

Cagliari 6

Via Godin, Oliva, Caceres and Faragò, that is players outside the project, inside Lovato, Goldaniga and Baselli. To tell the truth, there was no striker to complete a certainly targeted and intelligent market. No Kaio Jorge, no exotic names. Cagliari already has a good team and has taken three new Italian pawns and ready. If it will be enough to save himself we will find out in the coming months.

Empoli 6.5

The Tuscan management monetized the sale of Ricci to Turin (10 million including bonuses) and increased the solutions available to Andreazzoli with Benassi, Verre, Kaczmarski and the New Zealand surprise Cacace. A very young Pole, a full-back who replaces Marchizza and two experienced players, useful for managing some moments of delicate matches. Half a vote more for having resisted the “advances” for the gems Bajrami and Zurkowski. They will be sold in due course.

Fiorentina 7.5

Vlahovic’s departure made up for by the additions of Cabral, Piatek and Ikoné. A three for one. Viola moved well, shrewdly and in advance, prepared the departure of the Serbian striker and, considering the remaining 18 months of his contract, he obtained a very high figure for a player paid very little just three years ago. Cabral and Piatek will have the task of conquering Italian in the role of first striker, Ikoné offers a variety of solutions on the outside lanes. Good job.

Genoa 6

The usual winter pinwheel. From Preziosi to Zangrillo the music does not change. Calafiori (Rome), Hefti (Young Boys), Ostigard (Brighton), Yeboah (Sturm Graz), Piccoli (Atalanta), Amiri (Bayer L.), Frendrup (Brondby), Gudmundsson (Az) and the return of Czyborra: eight new arrivals, to upset a squad already revolutionized by the sales of Fares, Sabelli, Biraschi, Cassata, Behrami, Touré, Caicedo and Pandev. Will it be enough? Won’t that be enough? Will it create confusion? Will the newcomer Blessin be able to mix everything. We give a pass because there seems to be more quality than before, but the unknowns remain.

Inter 8

Very very good. The hit Robin Gosens (for figures and characteristics which is a real bargain) and the hiring of a pupil of Inzaghi, Felipe Caicedo. Loans from Sensi and Satriano are the outline of a session in which Beppe Marotta once again demonstrated his nose. The German winger is perfect for the Nerazzurri game and goes to raise the level in an already very strong squad. Inter always awake and present.

Juventus 9

Unpredictable, surprising, sometimes upsetting. Inside Dusan Vlahovic, and that is the best striker in the league, Denis Zakaria, an interesting Swiss midfielder paid for in the balance, and an investment in the young Gatti for the future. But above all three players who are out of the project such as Bentancur, Kulusevski and Ramsey sold, with an unforeseeable gain. The Arrivabene-Cherubini duo strengthened the squad and, in an unusual winter session, did what the Juventus management had never done in its history: a half-revolution in mid-season. Now the pressure is all on Allegri and the pitch will give its verdicts, but it was unthinkable for the Juventus club to operate better than that.

Lazio 5

Not considering Kamenovic, already hired six months ago, here is Jovane Cabral, born in 1998, on loan from Sporting Lisbon. Just this. A surprise name that replaces Muriqi (sold to Mallorca) as deputy property. No news on Luis Alberto. The Biancocelesti fans and Sarri himself expected much more. But Lazio did not invest, they did not spend, they stood still. Difficult to raise the level like this.

Milan 5.5

Disappointing. He urged the purchase of a defender, after Kjaer’s long knockout, after Tomori’s problems, after seeing that Gabbia is not yet ready at certain levels. It could have been useful to focus on a playmaker or an attacking winger. Instead Milan preferred not to spend now, wait, secure the Lazetic opportunity (shot in perspective) and let Pellegri go to Turin. An irrelevant session: trust in the current group and on with that.

Naples 6

The defender Tuanzebe is the only player in the blue winter market, which replaces the departure of Manolas. Unlike Milan, however, in this case there was no need to intervene, because the squad is already wide and complete, and Koulibaly and Anguissa will soon return from the Africa Cup. Spalletti has faith in his group.

Rome 7

A good session, which has a high rating above all because all the shots were made in advance, to have them immediately available to Mourinho. Inside Sergio Oliveira and Maitland-Niles, in fact two owners, via who the Portuguese coach did not consider up to: Villar (Getafe), Mayoral (Getafe), Calafiori (Genoa), Reynolds (Kortrijk), Fazio (Salernitana). Mou satisfied.

Salerno 5

Maximum respect for Sabatini, for his passion, for the desire, but usually these upheavals never produce positive effects. Sold in B Simy and Gondo, purchased by Sepe, Mazzocchi, Radovanovic, Fazio, Verdi, Ederson, Dragusin, Mousset, Bohinen, Mikael. A sequence of random names, including unknown bets and players never used in this first part of the season, which will be included and who cannot bring sensational effects to a badly assembled team. It is very reminiscent of the 2003/04 Ancona.

Sampdoria 6.5

Rincon, Conti, Magnani, Sensi, Sabiri and Supryaga. Present and future. Ready people and people to build on. The arrival of Giampaolo also brought the farewells of Adrien Silva, Dragusin, Chabot, Torregrossa as well as the mysterious object Ihattaren. In short, the DS Faggiano worked with clear ideas and tried to meet the needs of the technician. The end result is not bad.

Sassuolo 6.5

Ceide dal Rosenborg, Ciervo dal Roma (via Sampdoria) and Moro dal Catania (but until the end of the season with the Sicilians). Three young boys, three far-sighted shots and for the future, for a Sassuolo always very active and intent on protecting his jewels, from Scamacca to Frattesi, up to Raspadori. The sale of Boga to Atalanta was necessary due to the player’s budget and ambitions.

Spice SV

The FIFA Disciplinary Commission sanctioned La Spezia in the summer for offenses relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18. The same body sanctioned the stop on the market for two years for the Ligurian company, which therefore did not operate in this session. However, La Spezia renewed Verde’s contract and laid the foundations for the renewals of Maggiore and Gyasi.

Turin 6.5

Ricci for 10 million (including bonuses), but also Seck and Pellegri, as well as the unfortunate Fares. Torino moved well, even giving up redundancies such as Rincon, Baselli and Verdi. All following Juric’s plans and listening to his needs. Important props to a skeleton that already works well.

Udinese 5

In entry two defenders, Benkovic and Pablo Marì (both from the Premier), via two experts like Samir and De Maio. The owners do not change, even if Udinese would have needed some reinforcements, especially in the median and on the frontline. The hope for Cioffi is that Pereyra’s recovery is enough to get back on track and keep the category.

Venice 6

A quality half-winger, Cuisance, an experienced forward like Nani, a left-handed full-back, Ullmann, and a fast and powerful forward like Nsame to reinforce the attack. The Venice market is always very curious and histrionic, which is certainly sufficient, but which is not entirely convincing. A central defensive was needed, probably a full-back on the right was needed after Mazzocchi’s departure. Staying in Serie A remains a goal, but at the same time a feat.

Verona 6

No sales (and this is news given the numerous requests received for Barak, Ilic and Casale), three arrivals: Depaoli, Retsos and Praszelik. Nobody shifts the balance, but Hellas already had a well-established and competitive structure.

