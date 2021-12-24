Serie A, players on vacation. Favorite destination is Dubai

Serie A stops for two weeks and the championship will resume with the first day of the second round scheduled for January 6. There Juventus was the first of the big names to start the holidays. Morata, Kulusevski and De Ligt, for example, flew on the same private jet to Dubai with their respective families. The Swedish midfielder documented the sushi dinner on the plane. United Arab Emirates also for one of the great protagonists of the first half of the season at Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu. The former AC Milan reached Dubai with his wife Sinem and teammate Marco’s, freshly renewed until 2026. The “Toro” Lautaro Martinezinstead, he flew to Dubai together with his better half Agustina Gandolfo and his daughter Nina. Same destination for Duvan Zapata and his wife Diana, Djimsiti with Alisa Jalize and Theo Hernandez with pregnant Zoe Cristofoli. Gianluca Mancini, on the other hand, celebrated the second wedding anniversary in Dubai with his wife Elisa.