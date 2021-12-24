Serie A, players on vacation. Favorite destination is Dubai
Serie A stops for two weeks and the championship will resume with the first day of the second round scheduled for January 6. There Juventus was the first of the big names to start the holidays. Morata, Kulusevski and De Ligt, for example, flew on the same private jet to Dubai with their respective families. The Swedish midfielder documented the sushi dinner on the plane. United Arab Emirates also for one of the great protagonists of the first half of the season at Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu. The former AC Milan reached Dubai with his wife Sinem and teammate Marco’s, freshly renewed until 2026. The “Toro” Lautaro Martinezinstead, he flew to Dubai together with his better half Agustina Gandolfo and his daughter Nina. Same destination for Duvan Zapata and his wife Diana, Djimsiti with Alisa Jalize and Theo Hernandez with pregnant Zoe Cristofoli. Gianluca Mancini, on the other hand, celebrated the second wedding anniversary in Dubai with his wife Elisa.
Spinazzola and Verratti in Italy, Luis Alberto in Spain
Spinazzola, struggling with recovery from injury, is spending the Christmas holidays in Italy with his wife Miriam and some friends. Verratti, on the other hand, returned to Abruzzo with the beautiful Jessica Aidi and was greeted by a mural in her honor in Manoppello. Vidal returned to Chile with his sister and partner Sonia Isaza while another member of Inter midfield, Matias Vecino, returned to Uruguay. Holidays in his native country also for the Milan striker Rafael Leao who flew to Portugal like Luis Alberto who chose Spain. Completely different climate than that of his teammates for the Juve goalkeeper Szczesny who returned in the snow, in Poland, with his wife Marina.