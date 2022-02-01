Serie A – President Paolo Dal Pino resigns: he has decided that he will live in the United States

The president of the Serie A League, Paolo Dal Pino, has resigned. Ansa learns it. Dal Pino, who has been in the United States since the Christmas holidays, made the decision and made it official with a letter. At the basis of the choice of Dal Pino, who has been at the helm of the League for two years, his desire to move permanently with his family to live in the USA.

Apart from the choice of life, the turning point comes after Gabriele Gravina in recent days had written to Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo giving the Lega Calcio time until February 15 to adapt its statute to the guiding principles established by the Federal Council of Figc last November, after which the Federation would be ready to proceed with the commissioner.

Dal Pino’s letter

Here is the complete text of the letter with which Dal Pino takes his leave from the presidency of Serie A.

“In January, I moved the center of my professional and family life to California. It is therefore impossible to continue in my role as President of Serie A “, reads the text of the letter sent by Dal Pino, reports ANSA. “It was an honor to chair the Assembly and the Board of Directors of this Association and I thank all of you for the two years spent together – goes on -. Since the beginning of my mandate, I have tried to address the critical issues of Series A Governance and innovation, carrying out the creation of a Media Company and the entry into the capital of Private Equity funds. The first project was actually carried out with the IBC center in Lissone thanks to the work of the Lega structure and I hope that the transformation of Governance will soon take place with a model of public company. The proposal of the funds has instead stalled for the reasons you know ”.

“The goodness of the project was then unfortunately certified by others, with the Spanish Liga having concluded an agreement with the Private Equity that had started it all with us and with other European Leagues that are pursuing the same strategic vision”, adds Dal Pino.

“I tried to propose ideas and innovation in a context resistant to change. I am proud to have worked with a very close unity of purpose with the FIGC and I thank the Federal President Gabriele Gravina, gentleman, lover of this sport and inspired guide of Italian football and the principles of fairness and sporting loyalty with whom I shared two years of battles. side by side to survive the pandemic and to try to relaunch Italian football in the midst of infinite external and internal difficulties. I wish you all good work and much success “, Dal Pino concludes in the letter

