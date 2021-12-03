Serie A, probable formations: Leao and Dzeko are back, out of Insigne. Morata owner, Mourinho changes again | First page

Serie A is back, on the field on the sixteenth day. A round with cartel challenges, which can rewrite hierarchies. It starts on Saturday at 15 with Milan wanting to return first at least for a few hours, in front of us there is a last Salernitana with 8 points, defeat this week by Juventus. At 6 pm it’s up to Inter to confirm the good moment (three consecutive victories in the league, five in the last six), at the Olimpico challenge the Roma of the great former Mourinho, devoid of Abraham, Pellegrini and El Shaarawy. At 20.45 one of the most interesting matches, an Atalanta launched (with Gasperini who made the owners rest against Venice) faces Napoli, which must do without Anguissa, Koulibaly and Osimhen.

Sunday includes the Apennine derby at 12.30, with Fiorentina challenging a Bologna fresh from the success against Roma. In the afternoon, at 15, Hellas Verona are looking for a victory that has been missing for two rounds against Venice, while Sassuolo want to confirm the steps forward against a Spezia in search of safety points. At 18 Sampdoria hosts Lazio, while Juventus-Genoa closes on Sunday. The last two matches on Monday: at 18.30 Empoli-Udinese and at 20.45 Cagliari-Turin.

