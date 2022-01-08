Sports

Serie A referees: in Massa again a big match, he will direct Roma-Juve. Pairetto returns to referee Inter | First page

The Hague announced the names of the Referees, Assistants, IV Officers, VARs and AVARs who they will direct the matches valid for the 2nd return day of the Serie A Championship 2021/22 scheduled for Sunday 9 January. The referee returns to referee a big match Mass after the controversy after Milan-Napoli and the goal canceled against Kessie. Pairetto instead he finds Inter again and he too was the subject of controversy after Handanovic’s failure to red in Sassuolo-Inter.

Empoli – Sassuolo 12.30 pm
Foxes – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Venice – Milan 12.30
Irrati – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Cagliari – Bologna 2.30 pm
Ghersini – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Turin – Fiorentina 2.30 pm
Marinelli – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Naples – Sampdoria 16.30
Beautiful – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Udinese – Atalanta at 16.30
Locksmiths – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Genoa – Spezia at 18.30
Guide – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Rome – Juventus 18.30
Mass – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

H. Verona-Salernitana at 8.45 pm
Dionysus – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Inter – Lazio 8.45 pm
Pairetto – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

