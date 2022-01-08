Serie A referees: in Massa again a big match, he will direct Roma-Juve. Pairetto returns to referee Inter | First page

The Hague announced the names of the Referees, Assistants, IV Officers, VARs and AVARs who they will direct the matches valid for the 2nd return day of the Serie A Championship 2021/22 scheduled for Sunday 9 January. The referee returns to referee a big match Mass after the controversy after Milan-Napoli and the goal canceled against Kessie. Pairetto instead he finds Inter again and he too was the subject of controversy after Handanovic’s failure to red in Sassuolo-Inter.

Empoli – Sassuolo 12.30 pm

Venice – Milan 12.30

Cagliari – Bologna 2.30 pm

Turin – Fiorentina 2.30 pm

Naples – Sampdoria 16.30

Udinese – Atalanta at 16.30

Genoa – Spezia at 18.30

Rome – Juventus 18.30

H. Verona-Salernitana at 8.45 pm

Inter – Lazio 8.45 pm

