Serie A referees: in Massa again a big match, he will direct Roma-Juve. Pairetto returns to referee Inter | First page
The Hague announced the names of the Referees, Assistants, IV Officers, VARs and AVARs who they will direct the matches valid for the 2nd return day of the Serie A Championship 2021/22 scheduled for Sunday 9 January. The referee returns to referee a big match Mass after the controversy after Milan-Napoli and the goal canceled against Kessie. Pairetto instead he finds Inter again and he too was the subject of controversy after Handanovic’s failure to red in Sassuolo-Inter.
Empoli – Sassuolo 12.30 pm
Foxes
Venice – Milan 12.30
Irrati
Cagliari – Bologna 2.30 pm
Ghersini
Turin – Fiorentina 2.30 pm
Marinelli
Naples – Sampdoria 16.30
Beautiful
Udinese – Atalanta at 16.30
Locksmiths
Genoa – Spezia at 18.30
Guide
Rome – Juventus 18.30
Mass
H. Verona-Salernitana at 8.45 pm
Dionysus
Inter – Lazio 8.45 pm
Pairetto