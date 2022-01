Serie A referees: Milan-Juve in Orsato, Mazzoleni at the var for Inter. Stopped Serra, all designations | First page

The Hague has announced the referees nominations for the next matchday of Serie A, the 4th of the second round. Referee Serra is not designated for the top flight, protagonist of the decisive error for the final result in Milan-Spezia last Monday. The Turin whistle has been designated as varista for the Serie B match Brescia-Ternana

H. Verona – Bologna Friday 8.45 pm

Gariglio – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Genoa – Udinese Saturday at 15.00

Duties – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Inter – Venice Saturday at 18.00

Marchetti – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Lazio – Atalanta Saturday at 8.45 pm

Sozza – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Cagliari – Fiorentina Sunday at 12.30

Aureliano – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Naples – Salernitana Sunday at 15.00

Pairetto – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Spezia – Sampdoria Sunday at 15.00

Manganiello – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Turin – Sassuolo Sunday at 3.00 pm

Fourneau – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Empoli – Rome Sunday at 18.00

Locksmiths – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION

Milan – Juventus Sunday at 8.45 pm

Orsato – HERE THE FULL DESIGNATION