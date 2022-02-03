Serie A referees: the Inter-Milan derby in Guida, Orsato for Fiorentina-Lazio | First page

The designator Nicola Rizzoli has chosen the referees for the matches of the 5th return day in the Serie A championship.

Rome-Genoa (Saturday 3 pm): Abisso referee, assistants Valeriani and Capaldo, Miele fourth official, Nasca and Alassio at Var.

Inter Milan (Saturday 6 pm): Guida referee, assistants Carbone and Peretti, Marchetti fourth official, Mazzoleni and Ranghetti at the Var.

Fiorentina-Lazio (Saturday 8.45 pm): referee Orsato, assistants Liberti and Mastrodonato, Paterna fourth official, Chiffi and Costanzo al Var.

Atalanta-Cagliari (Sunday 12.30): referee Prontera, assistants Tolfo and Scatragli, Gariglio fourth official, Di Bello and Bindoni at the Var.

Bologna-Empoli (Sunday 3 pm): referee Cosso, assistants Prenna and Di Monte, Sozza fourth official, Pairetto and Zufferli in the Var.

Sampdoria-Sassuolo (Sunday 3 pm): referee Maresca, assistants Pagliardini and Vono, Meraviglia fourth official, Dionisi and Giallatini at the Var.

Venice-Naples (Sunday at 3 pm): referee Mariani, assistants De Meo and Rossi, Marini fourth official, Nasca and Longo at the Var.

Udinese-Turin (Sunday 6 pm): referee Rapuano, assistants Grossi and Pagnotta, Camplone fourth official, Di Paolo and Minelli at the Var.

Juventus-Verona (Sunday 8.45 pm): Massimi referee, assistants Cipressa and Fiore, Baroni fourth official, Doveri and Di Vuolo at the Var.

Salerno-Spezia (Monday 8.45 pm): referee Valeri, assistants Raspollini and Di Gioia, Ayroldi fourth official, Maggioni and Meli al Var.

