Serie A results. Inter, Juve, Milan and Napoli win. Udinese – Sport – Football controversy

Rome, 9 January 2022 – A shower of goals this Sunday of A league, almost all in the field today despite the increase in Covid infections, also thanks to the appeals to the TAR won by the League. However, the absences in the teams decimated by the virus are felt and there is no lack of controversy.

Defends the summit of the classification L’Inter who in one of the two postponements beat the Lazio 2-1. Victory of the Salerno in the other evening match: the Campanians snatch a point from the hosts of Verona.

Serie A: results and standings

Juve comeback, Rome ko. La Spezia celebrates

Seven goals in the 18.30 match Roma-Juventus, over 3-4 for guests who win in comeback. Advantage of Roma on 11 ‘with Abraham, on 18’ equal to Dybala, at the start of the second half the hosts find the double advantage with Mkhitaryan on 48 ‘and Pellegrini on 53’. Remuntada of Juve in 7 ‘with Locatelli in the 70’, Kulusevski in the 74 ‘and De Sciglio in the 77’. In the 81st minute De Ligt was sent off and two minutes later Pellegrini was saved by Szczesny for the penalty of a possible draw. In the standings Juventus fifth with 38 points, Rome sixth at 32. At the same time it was Spice exceeds the Genoa in Marassi: a success, signed by Bastoni, which is worth gold in terms of salvation.

Udinese-Atalanta, goleada and controversy

In the matches at 16.30 theAtalanta with a 6-2 at homeUdinese. The Nerazzurri’s goals brought Pasalic’s signature in the 17 ‘, Malinovsky in the 43’, Muriel (brace in the 22 ‘and 76’), Maehle in the 89 ‘and Pessina in the 92’. Di Molina at 59 ‘and Beto at 88’ the goals of the hosts.

In the standings the orobics rise to 41, still in fourth position, while the bianconeri, who are serving the many absent for Covid, remain in 14th place with 20 points. There is no lack of controversy in the home of the Friulians: “This match it makes no sense – bursts out the Udinese manager Pierpaolo Marine at the end of the match – it was a martyrdom, how can you comment on it? We were forced to gather like a bar tournament: some hadn’t trained for weeks, and on the bench we had many Primaveras who hadn’t been there for a long time. Why this fury to make us play? “.

Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0, AC Milan’s trio

The Naples beats the Sampdoria al Maradona (1-0). He decides a blaze from Petagna with an acrobatic stunt during the first half: Spalletti’s team rises to 43 points.

To open the games today was Venice-Milan, over 3-0 for the Rossoneri who momentarily defend the top of the table thanks to goals from a super Theo Hernandez (who scored twice) and the unstoppable Ibrahimovic.

Sassuolo is a manita

Rich loot also for the Sassuolo, who away beats Empoli 5-1. At the ‘Castellani’ stadium the Emilians immediately hit the mark with Berardi (on a penalty in the 13th minute). Henderson redeems himself by signing the immediate draw, but Raspadori brings his team back on 24 ‘. In the second half Viti receives two yellow cards in 30 “and is sent off, Scamacca enters and scores three of a kind. For the black-green attacker there is also a post and, on the rebound, Raspadori’s brace arrives. In the second half recovery also Scamacca.

The other matches

Finally at 20.45 Inter-Lazio And Verona-Salernitana. Until tomorrow at 17, however, it has been moved Turin-Fiorentina, while Tuesday 11 January at 20.45 will be played Cagliari-Bologna.

From the next round, important news regarding the public in the stadthe. The assembly of the Serie A clubs has established that for the championship days of January 15-16-17 and January 21-22-23, the stadiums will have a maximum capacity of 5000 spectators, a limit set until February 5, the date of return to the field after the break for the commitments of the national teams. The provision will not apply either to today’s round or to the race of Italian Super Cup Inter-Juventus scheduled for next Wednesday at San Siro.

Inter 2-1 Lazio

Verona-Salernitana 1-2

Genoa-Spezia 0-1

Rome-Juventus 3-4

Venice-Milan 0-3

Empoli-Sassuolo 1-5

Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0

Udinese 2-6 Atalanta

