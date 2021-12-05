Serie A results: Spezia-Sassuolo 2-2 and Venice-Verona 3-4 – Football

Spezia 2-2 Sassuolo And Venice-Verona ended 3-4 for the 16th matchday of Serie A LIVE LIVE

GOALS

Venice-Verona 3-4 At 85 ‘again Simeone for the benefit of the guests

Spezia 2-2 Sassuolo At 79 ‘still Raspadori for the draw

Spezia 2-1 Sassuolo At 66 ‘Raspadori shortens for the guests

Venice-Verona 3-3 At 67 ‘the guests equalized with a goal from Simeone

Venice-Verona 3-2 At 64 ‘Caprari reopens the match for Verona on a penalty

Spezia 2-0 Sassuolo At 48 ‘the Ligurians double with Gyasi

Venice-Verona 3-1 At 52 ‘the guests shorten the distance thanks to an own goal from Herny

Spezia 1-0 Sassuolo In the 35th minute, the hosts took the lead with Manaj

Venice-Verona 3-0 At 27 ‘third goal of the hosts with Henry who takes advantage of a defensive error by the guests

Venice-Verona 2-0 At 19 ‘doubles for the Serenissima Crnigoj from close range

Venice-Verona 1-0 At 12 ‘Ceccaroni brings the hosts ahead

So on the eve

Thiago Motta did not go down the referee’s reading of the far-off shoulder trimmed by Lautaro to Erlic during Inter-Spezia. The Nerazzurri striker was booked on that occasion. “Against Inter it’s never easy, then if even the episodes don’t go your way it becomes even more difficult – says the coach at the conference -. There are situations that can give a team like Spezia the chance to fight until the end of the match. end also at home of a great team. We all saw Torino-Empoli: an expulsion changed a game that was 2-0 after a few minutes “. Three consecutive defeats for the Ligurians, looking for a breakthrough in the league. The relegation zone is just one point below. “It is not difficult to motivate my group, because we know that there is always the opportunity to change with the next match – he says before Spezia-Sassuolo -. They have individually very technical players, aware of what they have to do on the pitch. At the moment they are proving to be a strong team. But we play at home and with a good performance we can get a different result from the last matches. “