Serie A risks being stopped

Juventus-Napoli at risk of postponement after the numerous cases of Covid in the Italian club: the Campania ASL can intervene, the League does not postpone

Here we go again: Juventus-Naples once again at risk of being postponed for Covid cases. Many have emerged in the Azzurri club in recent days, three in the Bianconeri.

The infections are increasing more and more and day by day news of new positives arrive. A situation that is pushing the local ASL to reflect on the possibility that Napoli will not leave for Turin. We can repeat what happened in October 2020, when the Neapolitan ASL blocked the transfer of the team then coached by Gattuso. Similar situation with the League that also in this case, and despite the numerous positives that emerged in all twenty teams of A league, has decided to go ahead: no postponement of the day scheduled for tomorrow, to the Epiphany.

Not only Juventus-Napoli, Serie A: games at risk

Juventus-Napoli, however, is not the only match at risk of postponement in Serie A. On Thursday 6 January, there are several matches that risk not being played due to the numerous infections from Covid-19. One of them is Salerno-Venice, even if the League does not intend to grant the postponement. Also at risk Fiorentina-Udinese and Spezia-Hellas Verona.

The reference health companies are waiting for the results of the swabs to evaluate other measures, given the many infections for each of these teams. To a lesser extent, at the moment, Atalanta-Turin is in the balance even if the outbreak of the grenade is reduced compared to that of the teams mentioned above. Bologna is also under observation with other positives that emerged this morning. In short, a decidedly complicated situation that sees the Serie A League going convinced on the path of continuing the championship but with the inevitable risks of postponement due to the multiplication of the positives.