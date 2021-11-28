Serie A, Rome-Turin 1-0: Abraham makes Mourinho smile | News

The English goal in the half hour is worth three points for the Giallorossi. Injuries for Pellegrini and Belotti

Second consecutive Serie A victory for Rome that, beating 1-0 at home to Turin, consolidated the fifth place in the standings. After losing Pellegrini to an injury in the quarter of an hour, the Giallorossi resisted the assaults of the grenade in the first half hour, finding the advantage at the first raid: minute 32, Mkhitaryan’s assist for the Abraham’s goal with a veil by Zaniolo. In the recovery Toro lost Belotti through injury serious.

THE MATCH

Three other points of compactness, sacrifice and if we want cynicism. The storm in the Roma home seems to have passed and from the center of the field, waiting for the infirmary to empty, José Mourinho and his boys are seeing the black clouds of a few weeks ago go away. An important success has come against Turin, the 1-0 which allows the Giallorossi to stay in the wake of Atalanta’s fourth place and spend a new week without controversy. With the midfield practically absent and Pellegrini’s injury in the quarter of an hour making it rain in the wet, Mourinho made a virtue of necessity by waiting for Torino in front of his own area with compactness, leaving the grenade the task of making play and hitting the restart. . For Juric’s team, however, the lean period away from home continues with the bad news of Belotti’s injury that does not bode well.

Two shots on goal for Roma, say the statistics of the end of the game with about 35% of ball possession. It was enough to win the three points thanks to a quick and precise restart orchestrated by Ibanez, finished by Mkhitaryan and capitalized by Abraham after an intelligent veil from Zaniolo. The Italian attacking midfielder was one of the most active on the pitch in a role that wasn’t his, trying to cover a good part of the pitch on counter-attacks and sometimes exceeding in selfishness. Before Roma’s winning goal, however, Torino had been close to scoring on more than one occasion with Praet and Pobega first and Buongiorno then. A few minutes before the break, the Giallorossi would have had the opportunity to double due to a foul in the area by Buongiorno on El Shaarawy, but the five minutes spent on the spot still by Abraham were canceled by an offside signaled with great difficulty by the Var.

In the second half the men changed and by half the time also the tactical settings, but not the script. Ball between the feet of Turin with the grenade forced to challenge a defense deployed and compact, distorting and not being able to take advantage of the dynamism of the pressing usually set by Juric. Some scrum in the area and some loose balls came out, but without too many worries for Rui Patricio.

–

REPORT CARDS

Abraham 6.5 – He stamps again and it’s a three-point goal. A pure center-forward goal that takes advantage of Mkhitaryan’s assist and Zaniolo’s veil, for the rest of the game of sacrifice with little support from his teammates. Inaccurate in a couple of potentially dangerous situations.

Zaniolo 6.5 – The “leg” is there, the desire to split the world too. In a game of constant tearing the ball and the foot, the best thing is to do it without touching the ball with a veil that sends Abraham into the goal for the advantage.

El Shaarawy 6 – Sufficiency of estimate, because in reality he misses a couple of conclusions in which he should have done better. Mourinho, however, asks him for a full-fledged job, he brakes Singo and the times he shows himself forward he is back from sixty meters of gallop.

Belotti 5 – He leaves the field supported by the medical staff 10 minutes from the end, without resting his leg due to the injury that from first impressions seems serious. Snapshot of his unfortunate season so far after a game with so much movement and little substance.

Pobega 6 – In the middle of the field is the pawn that does the most in the two phases. He tries with some insertions and a couple of conclusions from a distance, but with no luck.

–

THE TABLE

ROME-TURIN 1-0

Rome (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6.5, Smalling 6, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 6, Pellegrini sv (15 ‘Perez 6 (48’ st Kumbulla sv)), Diawara 6, El Shaarawy 6 (42 ‘st Vina sv); Mkhitaryan 6.5, Zaniolo 6.5; Abraham 6.5. Available: Fuzato, Boer, Reynolds, Darboe, Bove, Zalewski, Mayoral, Shomurodov, Agena. All .: Mourinho 6.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic 6; Didji 5.5 (1 ‘st Zima 6), Bremer 6, Buongiorno 5.5 (31’ st Baselli 6), Singo 5.5, Lukic 5.5, Pobega 6, Vojvoda 5 (31 ‘st Zaza 5.5 ), Praet 5.5 (31 ‘st Pjaca 5.5), Brekalo 5, Belotti 5 (34’ st Sanabria sv). Available: Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Linetty, Kone, Rincon, Aina. All .: Juric 5.5.

Referee: Chiffi

Markers: 32 ‘Abraham

Ammonites: Ibanez, Kumbulla (R); Zima (T)

Expelled: nobody

–

OPTA STATISTICS

Six clean sheets for Roma in this league: only Napoli (8) have collected more.

It was since February (Udinese and Benevento) that Roma had not collected two clean sheets in a row in Serie A.

Torino became the first team against which Roma achieved at least 50 home victories in Serie A.

69% possession of Torino today, a record for the grenade in this league.

Torino are one of the two teams, together with Fiorentina, to have not yet gained any points from a disadvantage in this league (both have gone under in the score 7 times).

Torino have lost their last four league away games (all 0-1) and are no worse off from a series of eight consecutive away defeats that ended in July 2020, with Mazzarri and Longo on the bench.

Torino missed the appointment with the goal in the last 4 away games of the league: it hadn’t happened since September 1999 (six in that case).

Before Tammy Abraham, the last English striker to score at least 4 goals in a Serie A championship was Jay Bothroyd with Perugia in 2003/04.

In the era of three points to win, only three Roma players, in their first season with the club and their first season in Serie A, have scored at least 4 goals in the first 14 days of the top flight: Tammy Abraham in 2021/22, Shabani Nonda in 2005/06 and Paulo Sergio in 1997/98.

It was since January 2021 against Inter and Crotone that Mkhitaryan had not provided a winning assist in two consecutive Serie A appearances.

Only Pasalic, Theo Hernandez and Barella (all 5) have provided more winning assists than Henrikh Mkhitaryan (4) in this Serie A.