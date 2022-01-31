Serie A, Salernitana is the queen of the market

Ten hits scored by the new ds Walter Sabatini and it might not be over here …

Ten hits on the market winter to aim for a salvation that today seems almost impossible. The real queen of January in Serie A is the Salerno of the neo ds Walter Sabatiniwhich in a few days between big names, bets and talented young people has completely revolutionized the squad available to Stefano Colantuono (who at the moment can count on 31 elements, excluding the young Motoc who also disengaged well against Lazio).

It all started about a week ago with the officialization of Luigi Sepegoalkeeper born in 1991 in Parma since 2018 but never used this season after three years as a starter in Serie A, who moved to Campania on loan but with a redemption obligation linked to the occurrence of certain sporting conditions (salvation).

The same formula with which the defender arrived in Salerno from Venice Pasquale Mazzocchi, who chose number 30 and immediately said he was “ready for battle”. He will wear the number 10 shirt instead Simone Verdiwhich arrived on loan from Turin and was the first piece of a department, the offensive one, on which the management has concentrated a large part of the efforts (even touching the blow Diego Costa).

Sold in Serie B Gondo (Cremonese) e Simy (Parma), the grenades have replaced them with the ’99 class Mikael Filipe Viana de Sousawhich arrives from Recife on a temporary basis with the right of redemption and obligation to redeem upon the occurrence of certain sporting conditions, and with Lys Mousset, who comes from Sheffield United and will wear the number 99 shirt.

Great maneuvers also in midfield, where they came from Genoa to reinforce Colantuono’s median Radovanovicwho terminated with the rossoblùs and signed up to 2023, and two born in 1999: the first, Éderson José dos Santos Lourenço da Silvacomes from Corinthians and has signed a contract until 2026, while the second, Emil Bohinenarrives on a temporary basis from CSKA Moscow and will wear the number 15 shirt.

Double blow also in defense, a mix between experience and youth: the 2002 class Dragusin arrived on loan from Juventus after having lived the first part of the season at Sampdoria, while the former Roma Federico Fazio signed a triennial and chose the number 17 shirt.

But it may not be over here, because on the subject of former Rome, Sabatini is also in the sights Diego Perotti, which being released could also sign in the next few days. His future seems closely linked to that of Ribery: if the Frenchman ends his adventure in Salerno prematurely, the Argentine will come in his place.