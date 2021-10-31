Serie A: Salernitana-Napoli 0-1, Zielinski gives the derby to Spalletti | News

The Neapolitans struggle for an hour before the winning conclusion of the Polish. Kastanos and Koulibaly expelled

Napoli beats Salernitana 1-0, wins the tenth league victory in 11 days and wins the Campania derby, the first in Serie A after 73 years. Without Osimhen and Insigne, the leaders made a great effort and only got there thanks to a left by Zielinski after a side street of Petagna (61 ‘). Then Di Lorenzo saves a free kick on the line Ribery (81 ‘). Kastanos and Koulibaly expelled.

THE MATCH

The less beautiful Napoli of the season brings home three points as sweaty as they are important in the championship fight. A victory wanted at all costs and torn with the teeth from a Salernitana who gave it all and with a little more luck could have conquered a small point and no one could have shouted scandal. Without Osimhen and Insigne, Spalletti’s boys are slow and predictable, with Mertens and Lozano distant relatives of the players admired in the past. The Tuscan technician is good and lucky to catch the two men from the bench who put a hand in the winning goal: Elmas gives the action and Petagna hits the crossbar before Zielinski’s winning left foot. The hosts have the merit of never giving up, even when they remain in 10, clinging to the timeless class of Ribery, who with an extraordinary filter causes the expulsion of Koulibaly which makes the last 10 ‘really incandescent. And if Napoli’s championship hopes undoubtedly pass from Osimhen and Insigne, those salvation of Salernitana are all in the feet of the 38-year-old Frenchman.

For the first derby in Serie A after 73 seasons, Colantuono launches Schiavone, the match-winner of Venice, from the first minute, and in attack the doubt between Simy and Djuric is resolved in favor of Gondo, who is paired with Bonazzoli. Ribery acts behind their backs. Spalletti, already without Osimhen, must also give up in the 11th starter to Insigne, on the bench for a stomach ache. On the outside there are Lozano and Politano.

As expected, it is the leaders who make the game but there is no precision in the last meters and Osimhen’s ability to send defenses into crisis with his speed and physicality in the area, what Mertens lacks. Napoli for the first time this season never frames the goal and so Belec does not even make an intervention and is scared at 7 ‘only by Zielinski, who ends high from a few steps and wastes after a hole by Strandberg. The first half of the amaranths is of great attention and self-denial, even if they almost never manage to restart with danger. The only action worthy of note is a header by Schiavone in insertion that anticipates the better positioned partner Gondo (31 ‘).

After a quarter of an hour along the lines of the first fraction, Spalletti recalls the dead Mertens and Lozano and inserts Petagna and Elmas. A move that decides the game, given that both are protagonists in the action that ends with Zielinski’s goal (61 ‘), on whose conclusion Belec could certainly do better: the second begins the action, the first takes the crossbar. When then at 69 ‘Fabbri, recalled by the Var, waves the red to Kastanos for a killer entry on Anguissa, the credits seem to flow. But Salernitana does not give up and 8 ‘later re-establishes numerical parity, when Ribery throws Simy held back by Koulibaly: even if the ball is not between the feet of the Nigerian striker, the referee has no doubts and expels the Senegalese central. The subsequent stroke of Ribery on a free kick is saved on the head line by Di Lorenzo (81 ‘). In the final, the teams get longer, Belec says no to Elmas and Mario Rui and in the 96th minute the 1-1 ball hits Gagliolo’s feet, but the ex Parma’s left-footed rebound into an empty net ends high.

REPORT CARDS

Ribery 6.5 – The identity card says 38 years, the race no longer that of the golden years, but the foot is always super, like the ball intended for Simy spread by Koulibaly. Delightful the subsequent punishment, rejected on the line by Di Lorenzo.

Belec 5.5 – Inoperative in the first half, he scored on the first shot straight away and Zielinski’s left footed was far from irresistible. Watch out for Elmas and Mario Rui in the finale, but it’s too late.

Kastanos 4 – Ruins a decent race with a killer entry on Anguissa’s ankle. Fabbri shows him the yellow, then is called back by the Var and rightly turns the card into red.

Zielinski 6.5 – Ready and go and you devour a clear opportunity. He is among the worst in the field, up to the three-point paw, with the complicity of Belec.

Koulibaly 5.5 – To put a patch on Rrahmani’s uncertainty, belated on Ribery, he tugs at Simy launched at the net. Fabbri has no doubts and waves red in his face. He had held up without problems before.

Mertens 5 – Osimhen’s injury gives him a chance from 1 ‘that the Belgian striker, still far from an acceptable form, wastes badly. Never dangerous, after an hour of hardship Spalletti prefers Petagna to him.

THE TABLE

SALERNITANA-NAPLES 0-1

Salerno (4-3-1-2): Belec 5.5; Zortea 6, Strandberg 6, Gyomber 6, Ranieri 6 (43 ‘st Gagliolo sv); Schiavone 6 (43 ‘st Djuric sv), Di Tacchio 5.5, Kastanos 4; Ribery 6.5; Bonazzoli 5.5 (26 ‘st Obi 5.5), Gondo 5 (19’ st Simy 6). Available: Fiorillo, Russo, Jaroszynski, Veseli, Aya, Kechrida, Delli Carri, Vergani. Annex: Colantuono 6

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6.5, Rrahmani 5.5, Koulibaly 5.5, Mario Rui 6; Anguissa 6, Fabian Ruiz 6, Zielinski 6.5 (50 ‘st Zanoli sv); Politano 5.5 (35 ‘st Juan Jesus sv), Mertens 5 (15’ st Petagna 6), Lozano 5 (15 ‘st Elmas 6.5). Available: Meret, Marfella, Ghoulam, Demme, Lobotka, Insigne. Annex: Spalletti 6

Referee: Blacksmiths

Markers: 16 ‘st Zielinski (N)

Ammonites: Anguissa (N), Mario Rui (N)

Expelled: At 24 ‘st Kastanos (S) for a hard foul on Anguissa. At 32 ‘st Koulibaly (N) for a last man foul on Simy

Note: –

THE STATISTICS

Napoli have only won for the second time 10 of the first 11 seasonal matches in their history in Serie A (the first in 2017/18).

Napoli have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight Serie A matches: a record in the period (from mid-September) in the five major European leagues.

Napoli have not conceded a goal in their last four Serie A matches for the first time since February 2019.

Napoli have won all of the last eight Serie A derbies from Campania, scoring at least one goal in each of them (21 in total, 2.6 per game per game).

Only Lorenzo Pellegrini and Franck Kessié (both 10) have scored more goals than Piotr Zielinski (nine) in 2021 among Serie A midfielders.

Piotr Zielinski scored seven away goals in 2021 in Serie A: no midfielder did better in the period (Franck Kessié also seven).

Starting in 2014/15, his first season in Serie A, only Gabriel Palletta (seven) has been sent off more times than Kalidou Koulibaly (six) in Serie A.

Napoli scored with the first shot in the mirror of the match, arrived in the 61st minute.

Napoli did not make any shots on target in the first 45 minutes of play for the first time in this league; the last one dated back to last May against Verona.