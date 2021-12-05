Serie A, Sampdoria-Lazio 0-3 LIVE: Strakosha’s miracle on Gabbiadini | First page

It is a challenge to opposites that will be staged at the Luigi Ferraris stadium at 6 pm this afternoon, when the Sampdoria will host the Lazio. It will be the most classic of the challenges between good play and concreteness, between a sarrismo that is struggling to take off and a tactical organization, that of D’Aversa, which is bearing fruit only in part, but just enough to remain at a safe distance, for the moment, from the struggle for salvation.

THE STATISTICS – Today’s will be the 111th match between Sampdoria and Lazio. The precedents obviously smile to the Biancocelesti, who have won 52 times against the 27 of the Sampdoria who, moreover, have not won this challenge since 2016.

HOW THE TWO TEAMS ARRIVE – However, there is one thing that Lazio and Sampdoria have in common: they absolutely must score points. The biancocelesti, ninth in the standings and with one point scored and eight goals conceded in the last two games, they need to find safety, continuity and above all move a ranking that, without a win today, could start to become worrying. The same goes for the blucerchiati, who occupy the fifteenth position in the standings, plus 5 on the third last place and come from two wins and three defeats in the last five games (the last 3-1 suffered in Florence). Quagliarella and his teammates want to get out of the dangerous areas of the standings in order to have a quiet second part of the season and above all to lock up D’Aversa’s bench, in the balance practically every day, as opposed to that of its rival today who, despite the disappointing results for now, has been given maximum confidence by the management.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Chabot, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Verre; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini. Coach: D’Aversa.

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hisaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. Coach: Sarri.

