Serie A: Sampdoria-Lazio 1-3, super Immobile relaunches Sarri | News

A race without history in Marassi, decided by a goal from Milinkovic-Savic (later expelled) and the brace of the Neapolitan bomber. Gabbiadini scored the goal of the flag

Everything is easy for Lazio, who beat Sampdoria 3-1, return to success after three dry days and join Roma at 25 points. The curtain falls on Marassi’s match already at the end of the first half, dominated by the Biancocelesti. At 7 ‘he unlocks it Milinkovic-Savic, then takes the chair Property, which is doubled on 17 ‘and drops the three of a kind on 37’. Doria wakes up in the second half, but it’s late. Of Gabbiadini at 89 ‘the goal of the flag.

THE MATCH

A Lazio in Doctor Jekill and Mr Hyde version returns to Marassi with three points, makes a good leap in the standings but does not leave behind all the doubts of this start of the season, where it continues to alternate great parts of the race with moments of total blackout. A practice seen even today in Genoa, where Immobile and his teammates played a fairytale first half and a hand in hair recovery. Once Immobile came out, more and more executioner of poor Doria, Lazio went out, lowered, remained even in 10 men and practically never shot on goal, leaving the ball in the hands of the Sampdoria, who had the guilty of giving away the first half and waking up too late when the result was already largely compromised.

D’Aversa chooses the Ferrari-Chabot duo at the center of the defense, while Quagliarella and Gabbiadini are in attack. Sarri changes 5 compared to the 4-4 with Udinese and, after the 10 goals conceded in three games, Reina is rejected in favor of Strakosha. Lazio immediately started strong, immediately claiming the best quality. Zaccagni seems to be back that of the times of Verona and in the 7th minute he gives Milinkovic-Savic the assist for the 1-0: surgical left of the Serbian at the near post. The same midfielder shoots twice again at 12 ‘(first shot rejected by Augello, second in Audero’s arms), before doubling at 17’, when Zaccagni serves Immobile, diagonal that takes the Sampdoria goalkeeper against time and who it’s worth 2-0. Sampdoria remained in the locker room and so the Biancoceleste show goes on, still on the Zaccagni-Immobile axis, but this time Audero rejects the central header of the Neapolitan bomber (33 ‘). For him, the appointment with the brace postponed only for a few minutes, when Milinkovic-Savic finds the right corridor and this time the winning diagonal is right. The first fraction and his race ends here, as Sarri spares him the second fraction due to a little problem in his knee and sends Muriqi onto the field, once again disappointing and a fish out of water.

Triple change in Sampdoria at half-time: furi Quagliarella, Verre and Ferrari, inside Caputo, Adrien Silva and Dragusin. The Sampdoria enter the field with a different attitude, the Capitoline are lowered a little too much, infuriating Sarri and finally we see a more balanced match. It would take a goal in the first minutes to try to reopen the match, but Doria only goes close on three occasions: Strakosha rejects on Thorsby, then Dragusin heads to the side by a whisker and finally the Albanian goalkeeper makes a great intervention on the header by Gabbiadini. The guests, as often already happened, try to ruin their lives by themselves, when Milinkovic-Savic gets thrown out for a double yellow card (foul intervention and protests) in the 67th minute. Sampdoria pushes and closes Lazio in their own half and at the end of time we see a real shot at target: Yoshida sends a high header (82 ‘), Gabbiadini shortens with a left inside the area (89’), Ekdal makes come the chills with a blow from the edge out of nowhere (90 ‘) and the match ends with the parade of a rediscovered Strakosha on the best of the Ligurians, Gabbiadini.

REPORT CARDS

Ferrari-Chabot 4 – It’s okay that Christmas is approaching, but the two power plants chosen by D’Aversa look like the beautiful figurines of a nativity scene. A horror evening and Lazio thanks.

Quagliarella 4.5 – A playable ball that is one does not arrive and frustration costs him a yellow card. D’Aversa spares him the second part of the race.

Adrien Silva 6 – D’Aversa sends him out at the start of the second half and the Portuguese has the merit of bringing some order to a team without rhyme or reason.

Property 8 – His match only lasts a while due to a little knee problem, just enough to tear apart the disastrous Sampdoria defense. Two diagonals, the first from the left and the second from the right, and many greetings to Sampdoria.

Zaccagni 8 – Sarri prefers him to Felipe Anderson and the former Verona repays him with a monstrous test. Two assists for Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile, he always takes poor Bereszynski for a walk.

Milinkovic-Savic 6 – Opens the match with a surgical left on the near post and closes it with a delightful assist to Immobile. Stain a great test with a red card for a double yellow card (unfair play and protests) in the 67th minute.

THE TABLE

SAMPDORIA-LAZIO 1-3

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero 5.5; Bereszynski 4.5 (12 ‘st Yoshida 6), Ferrari 4 (1’ st Dragusin 6), Chabot 4, Augello 5; Candreva 5.5 (40 ‘st Ciervo sv), Thorsby 5, Ekdal 5, Verre 4.5 (1’ st Adrien Silva 6); Quagliarella 4.5 (1 ‘st Caputo 5.5), Gabbiadini 6.5. Available: Ravaglia, Falcone, Yepes, Murru, De Paoli, Askildsen, Trimboli. Annex: D’Aversa 5

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha 7; Hysaj 6, Luiz Felipe 7, Acerbi 6.5, Marusic 6; Milinkovic-Savic 6, Cataldi 6.5 (19 ‘st Leiva 5.5), Basic 6.5; Pedro 6 (19 ‘st Felipe Anderson 5.5), Immobile 8 (1’ st Muriqi 4.5), Zaccagni 8 (33 ‘st Lazzari 6). Available: Reina, Adamonis, Radu, Vavro, Luis Alberto, Escalante, Akpa Akpro, Moro. Annex: Sarri 6.5

Referee: Blacksmiths

Markers: 7 ‘Milinkovic-Savic (L), 17’ and 37 ‘Immobile (L), 44’ st Gabbiadini (S)

Ammonites: Candreva (S), Bereszynski (S), Quagliarella (S), Milinkovic-Savic (L), Adrien Silva (S), Muriqi (L)

Expelled: Milinkovic-Savic (L) at 22 ‘st for a double yellow card

Note: –

THE STATISTICS

• Ciro Immobile is the active player who has scored the most goals against a single opponent in Serie A (14 goals against Sampdoria).

• Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of three players in this league (with Mario Pasalic and Domenico Berardi) to already boast at least five goals scored and at least five winning assists.

• Only Robert Lewadowski (16) has scored more goals than Ciro Immobile (13) in the five major European leagues.

• Sampdoria are the team against which Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has taken part in the most goals in Serie A: four goals and three assists.

• For the first time in their Serie A history, Sampdoria have conceded more than 30 goals (32 hours) in their first 16 games of a top league title.

• Five goals this league for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: equaled his best performance in the first 16 Serie A matches (five also in 2017/18, when he then closed with 12 total goals).

• It was since November 2014 that a player had not collected a goal, an assist and an expulsion in the same Serie A match (Edgar Barreto with Palermo vs Parma).

• It was from July 2020 that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had not scored in two consecutive Serie A matches.

• For the first time in his career, Mattia Zaccagni provided two assists in a single Serie A match.

• It was from July 2020 that Manolo Gabbiadini had not scored for two consecutive Serie A matches.

• No team has conceded more early goals than Sampdoria in their top five league titles (20 like Metz).

• It had been since March 2018 that Sampdoria had not conceded three or more goals in the first half for two consecutive Serie A games.

• Bartosz Bereszynski played his 150th game today for Sampdoria in all competitions.