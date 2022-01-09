Serie A: Sassuolo 5-1 in Empoli, Atalanta spreads in Udine: 6-2 with Muriel as protagonist. LIVE: Genoa-Spezia 0-0 | First page

After the turn of the Epiphany, the A league returns immediately to the field for the second day of the second round, a round still conditioned byCovid emergency, which led to the postponements of Cagliari-Bologna and Turin-Fiorentina. After the lunch match Venice-Milan 0-3, in the game of 14.30 the Sassuolo wins 5-1 on the Empoli field, with goals from Berardi (penalty), Raspodori (brace) and Scamacca (brace), which the hosts oppose only with Henderson for the momentary draw. At 16.30 it was the turn of Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0 And Udinese-Atalanta 2-6, with the guests spreading with Muriel as protagonist with a brace, while at 18.30, in addition to the highly anticipated Roma-Juventus, the Ligurian derby is also played Genoa-Spezia. Finally, in the evening, closing with Inter-Lazio And Verona-Salernitana.

UDINESE-ATALANTA, THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Udinese (3-5-2): Pans; Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck; Perez, Molina, Walace, Udogie, Pussetto; Beto, Deulofeu. Coach: Gabriele Cioffi

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Pezzella; Pasalic; Malinovskyi, Muriel. Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini