Sports

Serie A: Sassuolo 5-1 in Empoli, Atalanta spreads in Udine: 6-2 with Muriel as protagonist. LIVE: Genoa-Spezia 0-0 | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

After the turn of the Epiphany, the A league returns immediately to the field for the second day of the second round, a round still conditioned byCovid emergency, which led to the postponements of Cagliari-Bologna and Turin-Fiorentina. After the lunch match Venice-Milan 0-3, in the game of 14.30 the Sassuolo wins 5-1 on the Empoli field, with goals from Berardi (penalty), Raspodori (brace) and Scamacca (brace), which the hosts oppose only with Henderson for the momentary draw. At 16.30 it was the turn of Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0 And Udinese-Atalanta 2-6, with the guests spreading with Muriel as protagonist with a brace, while at 18.30, in addition to the highly anticipated Roma-Juventus, the Ligurian derby is also played Genoa-Spezia. Finally, in the evening, closing with Inter-Lazio And Verona-Salernitana.

UDINESE-ATALANTA, THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Udinese (3-5-2): Pans; Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck; Perez, Molina, Walace, Udogie, Pussetto; Beto, Deulofeu. Coach: Gabriele Cioffi

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Pezzella; Pasalic; Malinovskyi, Muriel. Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Lukaku: “I’ll be back to play for Inter.” But an apology to the Nerazzurri fans is a way to send a message to Chelsea

1 week ago

Davis Cup, the possible draw of Italy. Chance to avoid Medvedev and Djokovic until the final – OA Sport

November 27, 2021

the program of today’s races on TV

4 weeks ago

MotoGP / Red flag explained: Oliveira had lost consciousness – Moto

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button