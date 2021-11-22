Serie A: Sassuolo-Cagliari 2-2. Shot Venice in Bologna, Salernitana-Sampdoria 0-2 | A league

The 13th matchday of Serie A and in addition to the big match Inter-Napoli (18) and Shevchenko’s debut on the Genoa bench against Roma (20.45), there are three other matches scheduled for this Sunday. Let’s go at 12.30 with the lunch match between Sassuolo And Cagliari: Dionisi’s neroverdi go ahead twice, first with a goal by Scamacca and then with the rigor of Berardi (procured by Frattesi for a contact with Lykogiannis), but the rossoblùs come back twice with the masterpiece of Keita (scores in half overhead) and the penalty converted by Joao Pedro (earned by the attacker himself for contact with Frattesi). Ends 2-2, the point moves Sassuolo’s standings after two consecutive defeats, Cagliari interrupts the streak of four defeats but does not smile.

At 15, then, the Bologna by Mihajlovic does not find the third consecutive success to keep up with Juventus and instead falls at home against Venice: the goal of Okereke in the 61st minute he gave the lagoon their third consecutive useful result.

Same time for Salernitana-Sampdoria, with D’Aversa placing the shot and saving the bench: Di Tacchio’s own goal on a corner and Candreva’s counterattack goal (Caputo’s trio for offside was canceled in the second half) gave the Sampdoria a success that allowed them to temporarily exit the relegation zone. For Colantuono defeat and concern for Ribery, who came out with a physical problem.