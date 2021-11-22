Sports

Serie A: Sassuolo-Cagliari 2-2. Shot Venice in Bologna, Salernitana-Sampdoria 0-2 | A league

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

The 13th matchday of Serie A and in addition to the big match Inter-Napoli (18) and Shevchenko’s debut on the Genoa bench against Roma (20.45), there are three other matches scheduled for this Sunday. Let’s go at 12.30 with the lunch match between Sassuolo And Cagliari: Dionisi’s neroverdi go ahead twice, first with a goal by Scamacca and then with the rigor of Berardi (procured by Frattesi for a contact with Lykogiannis), but the rossoblùs come back twice with the masterpiece of Keita (scores in half overhead) and the penalty converted by Joao Pedro (earned by the attacker himself for contact with Frattesi). Ends 2-2, the point moves Sassuolo’s standings after two consecutive defeats, Cagliari interrupts the streak of four defeats but does not smile.

At 15, then, the Bologna by Mihajlovic does not find the third consecutive success to keep up with Juventus and instead falls at home against Venice: the goal of Okereke in the 61st minute he gave the lagoon their third consecutive useful result.

Same time for Salernitana-Sampdoria, with D’Aversa placing the shot and saving the bench: Di Tacchio’s own goal on a corner and Candreva’s counterattack goal (Caputo’s trio for offside was canceled in the second half) gave the Sampdoria a success that allowed them to temporarily exit the relegation zone. For Colantuono defeat and concern for Ribery, who came out with a physical problem.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italian football restarts from the choreography of AC Milan fans before the derby

2 weeks ago

Fiorentina, another defender goes out

3 days ago

the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

2 weeks ago

summary, result, match report and live news

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button