Serie A: Scudetto sprint between Milan, Inter, Napoli and Atalanta

Three days to the close of the first round and the A ignites. Milan again at the top, but will have a direct clash with Spalletti. Dzeko and his companions in the best shape. La Dea is a successful format

Sebastiano Vernazza

Milan, the capital, said the sixteenth day. Milan first, Inter second. AC Milan returned to the leaders alone, Inter continued their extraordinary rise: fourth victory in a row in the league and the clear impression that the team is becoming dominant, due to the quality of the players and the structure of the game, which is increasingly precise. defined and enveloping. Milan, Inter and then Atalanta, victorious in Naples, and never so in the running for the Scudetto.

A year ago, after 16 matches, Atalanta were nine steps below AC Milan first, they were sixth with 28 points, albeit with a game to recover, which would then have won against Udinese. She is now fourth at minus four from the top. We suggest caution on Napoli, devastated by a black list of excellent injuries. Luciano Spalletti has slipped to third place, but remains seated at the table of the “scudettabili” with full rights. The one against Atalanta was a “beautiful” defeat, there was no lack of values.

THE GAME – Each of the four top teams expresses a recognizable and different game. In Milan the 4-2-3-1 does not explain enough, you have to go beyond the formula to understand how mobile and varied Pioli’s football is, with the basic principle of the many players to bring to the attack line. Simone Inzaghi went beyond Antonio Conte and addiction to Lukaku and Hakimi. A keystone was Calhanoglu, a less glittering thread than the Luis Alberto that Inzaghi had at Lazio in that role, but more “total”, better disposed in the two phases and pungent in the same way in shooting and set pieces. Atalanta is now a format, they have been playing like this for five years, Gasperini has been internalized both in the strengths, the boldness, the aggression, the intensity a thousand, and in the unwanted effects, the impossibility of always going to full length. , the inevitable voltage drops. Napoli represents the extreme case: Osimhen’s injury forced Luciano Spalletti to “invent” another football and the operation was successful, the coach re-proposed the Mertens variant false nine, the team made it his own immediately because deep down it has it inside.

THE CALENDAR – You don’t need the glass ball to understand how Inter are the favorites for the honorary title of winter champion. Just consult the calendar. In the three days remaining until the end of the first round, Inter will face Cagliari, at San Siro, and Salernitana away, the last two of the table, and at home, before Christmas, Juric’s Turin, higher than the Bull of a year ago, but still fluctuating in results, therefore surmountable. Nine points that would catapult the champions to 46 points. In 2020-21 Antonio Conte’s Inter closed the first leg at 41, two steps below AC Milan. It would be a crazy leap, the opportunity is greedy and must be seized. Milan and Napoli will subtract points in the direct clash on 19 December at San Siro. A victory for one would be a blow to the other; a draw would favor Inter and Atalanta. At Christmas, Serie A could be tinged with the Nerazzurri.

EUROPE – The impact of the Europe variant must be calculated on the championship. During the week we will know what will become of the Italians in the Euro-Cups, but this indicator is also in favor of Inter, because of the four leaders Inzaghi’s team is the only one already qualified for the next round. On Tuesday at the Bernabeu against Real he will play for the assignment of first place, an important detail for the round of 16 draw, but he will do it lightly, without the stress of a qualification to reach, that is already there. Inter will consume “good” energies and if they succeeded in the enterprise, they would be full of endorphins and well-being. Milan are hanging by a thread, they will have to overcome Liverpool and listen to the progress of Porto-Atletico. The Champions League has taken away a lot of psycho-physical resources from the Pioli players. We are quite convinced, for example, that the defeat against Sassuolo was a side effect of Madrid’s victory at Atletico. On Thursday at Maradona, Napoli will host Premier League club Leicester in a decisive match for qualification. However, we are talking about a minor Europe and therefore we do not know how much Spalletti cares about it and how much he will be willing to risk to stay in it. Certainly Atalanta will do their utmost to beat Villarreal and enter the round of 16 of the Champions League, in a match from inside or outside.

Injuries – We play and travel a lot, indeed too much. He rests little, almost nothing, if we add the national teams to the account. Players break with ease. Of the fantastic four the most penalized is Napoli. Spalletti lost Osimhen, Anguissa, Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Insigne, alpha players, “founders”. Inter are without De Vrij Darmian and Ranocchia and yesterday Correa was added to the list. Milan will no longer have Kjaer for the whole year, key defender and leader of the locker room, and must face the temporary absences of Calabria, Rebic, Giroud. In Atalanta the only “long-term patient” remains Gosens.

The prospects – It would be a mistake to stop at the evidence of the day, to exalt Inter and Atalanta, to “calibrate” Milan’s 2-0 against Salernitana, to consider Napoli in a waning phase due to an excess of adverse events. There are still twenty-two days, a long time, today no one can say he is beaten. It is striking that for the first time in a decade Juventus is out of the league’s calculations. It is an absence that makes noise, even for the poisons that have determined it.

