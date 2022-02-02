Serie A, Serra returns to Milan-Spezia: “Florenzi hugged me, Ibra told me to be strong”

The referee protagonist of the unfortunate episode in the final of the San Siro match tells those moments and his emotions. Trentalange: “I found a wounded but mature and motivated man”

“Florenzi he hugged me, Ibra he told me to be strong. ” Marco Serrathe referee from Turin who by not applying the advantage in the final of Milan-Spezia defeated Messias’ 2-1 goal that would have given the Rossoneri the victory, go back to what happened that afternoon at San Siro in an exclusive interview with Sky Sport: “I really appreciated the gesture that the Milan players made in the locker room the day after, at the moment my emotional state did not allow it.”

“Calabria as a captain he told me words of comfort, then he passes Florenziwho was heartbroken like me, then they pass Theo and Diaz and they also told me to cheer up and react because everyone is wrong. And then it came Ibrahimovicthe gist of his speech was: ‘now prove you are strong and react’ “.” Now I can’t wait to go back to refereeing, “he added.

The president of The Hague also spoke about the episode and about Serra Trentalange: “I found a wounded but mature and motivated man. We referees know that we often have to turn problems into resources, we were very pleased with Milan’s reaction.”



