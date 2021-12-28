Serie A, six clubs in difficulty with the market for the liquidity index: there is also Lazio, what happens now | First page

There is also Claudio Lotito’s Lazio among the six Serie A clubs that, at the moment, cannot enter the January market. The others, in alphabetical order, are Bologna, Cagliari, Empoli, Genoa and Sassuolo. Ferme for the failure to comply with the liquidity ratio, the parameter that according to the Noif, the internal rules of the FIGC, reveals the ability to meet short-term financial commitments. For these teams there is the possibility of falling within the parameters in two ways: with one or more sales, or with the introduction of money into the company coffers. In order to restore the correct liquidity index, the ratio between current assets and current liabilities, the tolerated threshold of which is 0.8.

Among the other companies involved, according to what has been learned from CalcioMercato.com two made a recapitalization just before Christmas: this is deL Sassuolo, which also sold Boga to Atalanta for about 22 million euros, and del Genoa, bought by 777 Partners and ready for a lively entry market given its position in the rankings.

Among others, analyzing the situation case by case, we see how Empoli approaches the repair market without having to make large investments. The Tuscan club has the situation under control: before operating in, they will have to sell someone (Fiamozzi or Mancuso are two of the possible starters). Giulini is ready to put money into Cagliari for possible reinforcements, but first he plans to give up the redundancies (above all Godin and Caceres). Also Lazio, which had already found herself in this condition in the summer, and Bologna they will only buy after selling.