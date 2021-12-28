Sports

Serie A, six clubs in difficulty with the market for the liquidity index: there is also Lazio, what happens now | First page

There is also Claudio Lotito’s Lazio among the six Serie A clubs that, at the moment, cannot enter the January market. The others, in alphabetical order, are Bologna, Cagliari, Empoli, Genoa and Sassuolo. Ferme for the failure to comply with the liquidity ratio, the parameter that according to the Noif, the internal rules of the FIGC, reveals the ability to meet short-term financial commitments. For these teams there is the possibility of falling within the parameters in two ways: with one or more sales, or with the introduction of money into the company coffers. In order to restore the correct liquidity index, the ratio between current assets and current liabilities, the tolerated threshold of which is 0.8.

Analyzing the situation case by case, let’s see how Sassuolo is ready to return to the ranks with the sale of Boga to Atalanta (for just under 25 million euros). Empoli, on the other hand, approaches the repair market without having to make large investments. The Tuscan club has the situation under control: before operating in, they will have to sell someone (Fiamozzi or Mancuso are two of the possible starters).

Among the other companies involved, according to what has been learned from CalcioMercato.com two made a recapitalization just before Christmas. Not Lazio, that already in the summer she had found herself in this situation, and that most likely will wait to sell before buying. The indications therefore lead to Genoa, bought by 777 Partners and ready for a live entry market given the position in the ranking, and then one between Bologna And Cagliari, who will also have to fix the squad.

