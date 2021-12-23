Serie A, six moments to remember Manolas

Kostas Manolas is gone suddenly, as a runaway robber shows up at the airport with a briefcase of cash, fed up with his life and ready to leave it behind. He was stopped by the Guardia di Finanza because he was carrying more than twenty thousand euros, and no sane person, who has nothing to hide, tries to leave with twenty thousand euros in cash in his pocket.

We stopped wondering what Manolas is doing, now accustomed to his extravagances, we were thinking of an early return home before Christmas: with the physical problems suffered lately, perhaps there was no reason to stay in Naples. Instead the next day the news of his transfer to Olympiacos came out: Manolas with a red and white striped shirt, shaggy, looking into the room with his funny look like a fake villain. Two months ago he was still considered one of the best defenders in Serie A, today he already looks like a former player, who ended up resting his limbs in the home league, in the team that raised him, at just thirty years old: a ‘ age when a high-level defender is still at their best. He is the same age as team mate Kalidou Koulibaly, a player we consider in the prime and even project into the future. In Athens he was welcomed like a hero, with choirs launched by the sea.

It is a difficult return to interpret. Was Manolas really too consumed on a physical level to continue playing for Napoli? Did Luciano Spalletti no longer trust him after the serious mistake against Juventus? At the end of that match Kostas had said “We are very strong” and Spalletti had replied with one classic poison arrow from his quiver: “We are what you do, not what you say.”

Or it is just a mixture of all these things, combined with the legendary laziness of Manolas, with a homesickness that he has never been able to hide. Whenever he could he spoke of Naxos as heaven on earth.

To greet one of the best defenders of the last decade of Serie A, we have collected his best moments, the ones that tell him best, and which are therefore inevitably strange moments. Because Manolas is actually strange, without any negative connotations but only following the definition of “strange” offered by Treccani for example: “Referring to a person, who has a character, a way of thinking and feeling and generally a behavior different from that of most men “.