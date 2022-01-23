Serie A, slow motion: excessive red in Odriozola, doubts about Napoli’s first penalty. Ekdal sent off in Sampdoria | A league

Matchday 23 of Serie A continues with six more matches scheduled for today. Here are the dubious episodes from slow motion, game by game.
CAGLIARI-FIORENTINA 1-1
Referee: Aureliano.
Assistants: Galetto-Margani.
Fourth official: Marinelli.
Var: Maresca.
Avar: Mute.
88 ‘ – Yellow for Maleh for a knee on the face for Lovato.
85 ‘ – Doubtful episode in the purple area: Maleh pushes Lovato who falls in the area, Aureliano lets him continue and the linesman – better positioned – does not intervene. The push is there, to understand the power of the push and if it starts outside the area.
80 ‘ – Yellow to Joao Pedro for a five-a-side football in Terracciano when the purple goalkeeper now had the ball in his hands. The attacker was cautioned and he will miss the next match.
71 ‘ – Tempers light up, Torreira physically attacks Goldaniga with a distant ball. With difficulty, after a few minutes, the referee restores tranquility without extracting cards.
62 ‘ – Still Odriozola protagonist, this time in his area: the Spaniard, in flight, raises his arm and touches the ball from his hand. The referee concedes the penalty to Cagliari and confirms the choice after a check from the Var. The Spaniard sent off for a clear scoring opportunity. Doubtful episode.
28 ‘ – Yellow to Biraghi for having landed Zappa at speed
6 ‘ – Bellanova enters late on Odriozola and lands him in the area: penalty kick, right decision of the referee.
NAPLES – SALERNITANA 4-1
Referee: Pairetto.
Assistants: Longo-Bottegoni.
Fourth official: Cosso.
Var: Banti.
Avar: Baccini.
51 ‘ – Penalty for Napoli and Veseli sent off for a touch of arm on shot by Insigne. Confirmation of the Var arrives.
46 ‘ – Penalty for Napoli: Elmas enters the area and falls in the area after a contrast with Veseli, who was booked. The impression is that the Macedonian lets go after feeling the touch.
17 ‘ – Check of the Var on Juan Jesus’ goal: no doubt that there is no offside, the action has been revised for the touch of Elmas that could have been on the arm. Without going to double-check the episode on the monitor, the referee validates the goal after consulting the Var.
SPEZIA – SAMPDORIA 1-0
Referee: Manganiello.
Assistants: Liberti-Moro.
4th man: Volpi.
VAR: Valeri.
AVAR: The Cicero.
72 ‘ – Ekdal sent off for a blow to Sala: wide arm and double yellow for the Sampdoria midfielder, who leaves the field without major protests.
TURIN – SASSUOLO 1-1
Referee: Fourneau.
Assistants: Affatato- Avalos.
Fourth official: Colombo.
Var: Nasca.
Avar: Capaldo.
EMPOLI – ROME (6 pm)
4 – Zaniolo on the ground in the penalty area, pushed slightly from behind. He asks for a penalty, for Fabbri there is no.
Referee: Blacksmiths.
Assistants: Alassio-Rocca.
Fourth official: Giua.
Var: Abyss.
Avar: Prenna.