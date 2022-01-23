Serie A, slow motion: excessive red in Odriozola, doubts about Napoli’s first penalty. Ekdal sent off in Sampdoria | A league

Matchday 23 of Serie A continues with six more matches scheduled for today. Here are the dubious episodes from slow motion, game by game.

CAGLIARI-FIORENTINA 1-1

Referee: Aureliano.

Assistants: Galetto-Margani.

Fourth official: Marinelli.

Var: Maresca.

Avar: Mute.

88 ‘ – Yellow for Maleh for a knee on the face for Lovato.

85 ‘ – Doubtful episode in the purple area: Maleh pushes Lovato who falls in the area, Aureliano lets him continue and the linesman – better positioned – does not intervene. The push is there, to understand the power of the push and if it starts outside the area.

80 ‘ – Yellow to Joao Pedro for a five-a-side football in Terracciano when the purple goalkeeper now had the ball in his hands. The attacker was cautioned and he will miss the next match.

71 ‘ – Tempers light up, Torreira physically attacks Goldaniga with a distant ball. With difficulty, after a few minutes, the referee restores tranquility without extracting cards.

62 ‘ – Still Odriozola protagonist, this time in his area: the Spaniard, in flight, raises his arm and touches the ball from his hand. The referee concedes the penalty to Cagliari and confirms the choice after a check from the Var. The Spaniard sent off for a clear scoring opportunity. Doubtful episode.

28 ‘ – Yellow to Biraghi for having landed Zappa at speed

6 ‘ – Bellanova enters late on Odriozola and lands him in the area: penalty kick, right decision of the referee.

NAPLES – SALERNITANA 4-1

Referee: Pairetto.

Assistants: Longo-Bottegoni.

Fourth official: Cosso.

Var: Banti.

Avar: Baccini.

51 ‘ – Penalty for Napoli and Veseli sent off for a touch of arm on shot by Insigne. Confirmation of the Var arrives.

46 ‘ – Penalty for Napoli: Elmas enters the area and falls in the area after a contrast with Veseli, who was booked. The impression is that the Macedonian lets go after feeling the touch.

17 ‘ – Check of the Var on Juan Jesus’ goal: no doubt that there is no offside, the action has been revised for the touch of Elmas that could have been on the arm. Without going to double-check the episode on the monitor, the referee validates the goal after consulting the Var.

SPEZIA – SAMPDORIA 1-0

Referee: Manganiello.

Assistants: Liberti-Moro.

4th man: Volpi.

VAR: Valeri.

AVAR: The Cicero.

72 ‘ – Ekdal sent off for a blow to Sala: wide arm and double yellow for the Sampdoria midfielder, who leaves the field without major protests.

TURIN – SASSUOLO 1-1

Referee: Fourneau.

Assistants: Affatato- Avalos.

Fourth official: Colombo.

Var: Nasca.

Avar: Capaldo.

EMPOLI – ROME (6 pm)

4 – Zaniolo on the ground in the penalty area, pushed slightly from behind. He asks for a penalty, for Fabbri there is no.

Referee: Blacksmiths.

Assistants: Alassio-Rocca.

Fourth official: Giua.

Var: Abyss.

Avar: Prenna.