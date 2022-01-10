Serie A, slow motion: Lautaro-goal, just cancel. Mani De Ligt: there were 2 penalties

At minute 17 it gets straight to the point: Inter virtually takes the lead, because a perfect throw by Sanchez reaches Lautaro who runs away to Strakosha and scores 1-0. Aureliano al Var reviews everything and the geographical position of the Argentine is (with his shoulder) over the shoulder Hysaj: offside by very little, difficult to see him from the field. At 25 ‘contrast between Bastoni and Immobile: the Inter player looks for the ball, right not to warn him. The (real) advantage of Inter is all regular while Lazio’s draw is to be considered, net of the errors of the Inter defenders: we are at 35 ‘pt and contend for the (high) ball Felipe Anderson and Barella who falls badly to the ground. The referee does not believe that the Lazio player has made a foul, then he notices the blow taken on the back by the Inter and stops the game with ball possession at Lazio. In the second half, the ball goes to Cataldi who, with cunning, starts the equalizer of Immobile. Just the admonitions to Luis Felipe (on Gagliardini), to Basic (bad intervention on Sanchez) and Vidal. And speaking of cards, here we are at 70 ‘: restart of Inter action, in sequence there are Zaccagni who enters on Barella in a foul way, Radu who enters on Lautaro from behind and then Radu himself who intervenes hard on the ankle of Dumfries. Initially Pairetto gives a yellow and then the other to Radu (and the red is triggered), Aureliano calls him back (the protocol foresees the exchange of person) and tells him that the first foul (of the three) was by Zaccagni. True. But even the first of Radu’s two was certainly not light: evidently it was not considered a warning …