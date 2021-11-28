Serie A, Spezia-Bologna 0-1: Arnautovic’s penalty makes Mihajlovic fly | News

The Austrian’s goal from eleven meters launches the rossoblùs and complicates the ranking of the Ligurians

It takes a penalty in the final kicked and made by Arnautovic to give the victory (0-1) to the Bologna on the field of Spice. The three points allow the team to Mihajlovic to reach Juventus in the standings. The rossoblù have deserved the success as they have hit three poles, one with the same Austrian striker, and two with Barrow. The defeat complicates even more the situation of Spezia in key to salvation.

THE MATCH

Without Gyasi, Thiago Motta leaves Nzola in the center of the attack and deploys Spezia, in the defensive phase, with a very tight four-man midfield and placing Antiste as a right winger, called to bring himself in line with the other defenders in a backward sector at 5. A choice dictated by the possibility of having Amian and Nikolaou come out under pressure on the two Bolognese players, Barrow and Soriano, placed in the half spaces. Mihajlovic’s team willingly leaves the initiative to the hosts but when he starts again it is scary, as on the occasion of the outside part of the post hit by Arnautovic face to face with Provedel. Spezia responds with a foray from Strelec stopped by Skorupski, before Soumaoro misses the host advantage with a header from an excellent position on the developments of a corner. Even if it is in the final half that Bologna comes closest to scoring, first with Barrow’s right-foot who takes the post on Soriano’s assist, and then with Arnautovic whose shot, a few meters from Provedel, is deflected in corner from Erlic.

At the beginning of the second half Orsolini tries with a right footed by the goalkeeper from La Spezia. Thiago Motta’s team responded with an Amian shot deflected for a corner by Skorupski. The coach from Spezia overturns his team by changing the offensive outsiders (inside Salcedo and Colley) and takes away Reca, who was cautioned and struggling in one-on-one with Orsolini, putting Sala and moving Bastoni in the role of low left winger. But Bologna is still one step away from the advantage with an Arnautovic-Barrow combination, concluded by the Gambian on the post (the third of the rossoblù afternoon). Things are not better even with long shots, as demonstrated by Svanberg, who touches, with a right inside, the intersection of the posts to the left of Provedel. It takes a penalty kick procured by Arnautovic (free kick deflected by Nzola’s hand) and scored by the Austrian striker himself, to give the victory to a Bologna that reaches equal points in the standings with Juventus.

THE TABLE

SPEZIA-BOLOGNA 0-1

Spice (4-5-1): Provedel 6; Amian 6 (30 ‘st Ferrer sv), Erlic 6.5, Nikolaou 6, Reca 5.5 (13’ st Sala 6); Antiste 6 (13 ‘st Colley 5.5), Kovalenko (30’ st Agudelo sv), Maggiore 6, Bastoni 6, Strelec 5.5 (13 ‘st Salcedo 5.5); Nzola 5. Coach: Thiago Motta 5.5

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski 6; Soumaoro 6, Medel 6.5, Theate 6.5; Orsolini 6 (30 ‘st Skov Olsen sv), Dominguez 6 (41’ st Bonifazi sv), Svanberg 6,5 (30 ‘st Vignato sv), Hickey 6; Soriano 6.5, Barrow 6.5 (30 ‘st Sansone sv); Arnautovic 7 (45 ‘st Mbaye sv). Coach: Sinisa Mihajlovic 6.5

Referee: Maximum

Markers: 38 ‘st Arnautovic (B.)

Ammonites: Reca (S.), Salcedo (S.), Nzola (S.), Arnautovic (B.)

Expelled: –

REPORT CARDS

Antiste 6 – Deployed as a right winger, he is called upon to cover the entire band by also playing the defensive side.

Nzola 5 – Single striker left to himself, struggles to get the team up and procures the decisive penalty.

Erlic 6.5 – He has the merit of saving Arnautovic face to face with Provedel.

Medel 6.5 – Command the defense with personality and initiate action from behind his own.

Barrow 6.5 – Accompany Arnautovic and hit two goalposts.

Arnautovic 7 – He is always the most dangerous and has the coldness to score the decisive penalty a few minutes from the end.

THE STATISTICS

– It was from 2002/03 that Bologna had not obtained at least 21 points in the first 14 Serie A matches (26 in that case).

– Marko Arnautovic is the first Austrian to score at least 6 goals in a single Serie A season since 1987/88 (in that season both Walter Schachner of Avellino and Anton Polster of Turin scored nine goals in the Italian top flight).

– Before Arnautovic, the last player to score at least 6 goals in the first 14 matches of a Serie A championship in his first season with Bologna was Alberto Gilardino in 2012/13.

– Six penalties for Spezia in this Serie A, more than any other team.

– Nine woods hit in this league for Bologna: only Napoli (11) have hit more so far.

– Bologna is one of the two teams, on par with St. Etienne, to have hit the wood at least 3 times for at least two matches in the five major European leagues 21/22 (today and against Empoli).

– Third wood in this championship for both Barrow and Arnautovic, only Abraham (4) has hit more in this Serie A.

– 100th presence in all competitions with the Bologna shirt for Roberto Soriano. The midfielder has not found the goal in any of the last 22 Serie A matches.

– For the first time in his Serie A career, Musa Barrow hit the wood at least 2 times in the same match.