Serie A: Spezia-Empoli 1-1. The former Juric overcomes Verona, Toro wins 1-0. Venice, Henry resumes Sampdoria in the 87th minute | First page

After the advances on Friday and the races yesterday and today at noon, waiting for the postponement between Milan and Naples, continued with three games the 18th matchday of Serie A. Opened at 15 the challenge of the Peak between Spice by Thiago Motta, in full crisis after the elimination from the Italian Cup by Lecce and the four defeats and two draws in the last six, which led him to have only three points of margin on the red zone, and the surprise Empoli by Aurelio Andreazzoli, in the second best start ever in his history in the top flight, with five useful results in a row and 27 points scored, just 4 points from the Europe zone. He decides the double own goal of the former by Marchizza and Nikolaou, rightly removed with the VAR a penalty to the Tuscans. At 18 two games: the Sampdoria by Roberto D’Aversa, reborn after the victory in the derby and the passage to the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup, the fourth victory in the last seven is missing in the final, which would have removed her perhaps definitively from the red zone 9 points away, in the challenge of Ferraris against the Venice by Paolo Zanetti, another surprise, albeit without a win in the last five games, at + 7 on the third last: he immediately unlocks it Gabbiadini, in the fourth match in a row scoring, Henry drew in the 87th minute. Same time for the Olimpico match of Turin: Ivan Juric find theHellas Verona, coached by Igor Tudor, in the match between grenade, returning from four useful results in a row, and Scaligeri, which is worth overtaking in the standings: Barak out due to heating problems, Pobega’s goal decides after Magnani’s red.