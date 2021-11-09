Serie A: Sports Judge, six are disqualified | News

These are the expelled Bessa, Kalinic, Makengo and Milenkovic and the warned Martinez Quarta and Nikolaou

Six are disqualified by the Sports Judge, all for one day, after the 12th matchday of Serie A. These are the expelled Bessa (Verona), Kalinic (Verona), Makengo (Udinese) and Milenkovic (Fiorentina) and the warned Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina) and Nikolaou (Spezia). Heavy loss for Viola who, in view of the match against Milan, will have to do without their two central defense. Among the clubs, fines for Milan, Verona and Salernitana.

Italian also loses the trusted deputy Daniel Niccolini, stopped a turn “to have, on 25 ‘of the second half, an insulting expression addressed to the coach of the opposing team; infringement detected by the Fourth Official”.

The fine for Verona is 10,000 euros “to have all of its supporters repeatedly chanting offensive choruses of territorial origin against the supporters of the opposing team, which were perceived by the two collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor positioned respectively between the bench and the sector guests and (the second) in midfield “.

Same sanction for Salernitana “for having her supporters, during the match, thrown some firecrackers, flares and smoke bombs into the playground, also signaling that the first firecracker was launched, at the 37th of the first half, near a steward; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter b) CGS “.

AC Milan, on the other hand, received a 5,000 euro fine “for having its supporters thrown into the playground some objects of various kinds during the match; an attenuated sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1, letter b) CGS”.