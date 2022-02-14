“Serie A stopped on March 20 for the national team”

The president of the FIGC: “Lega Serie A? Open to clubs but Commissioner idea remains”

“The Football Federation is working to try to facilitate the work of the ct Roberto Mancini, perhaps with a shift in the championship round on March 20, to better prepare the world play-offs “The president of the Figc Gabriele Gravina regarding the playoffs awaiting theItaly in order to qualify for ai 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “It would be another bad page if Italy did not qualify for what football represents in our country. We must qualify, we have the conditions to do so, we have complicated our lives by missing two very important penalties. Italy in moments he reacts to difficulties. The National project is alive – adds Gravina – it does not end with the victory of the Europeans or a possible, let’s hope not, non-participation in the World Cup “.

Capacity of the stadiums – “Returning to 75% of the capacity of the plants is already a step forward, but it is not satisfying. I hope that by the end of the month, given the involution of the pandemic, we can go to 100%”. It would be a further sign of hope for our country “.

Lega Serie A Report – “We cannot speak of friction between the League and the FIGC, or between the club and the federation, there is no clash taking place. However, two opposing visions of football are at stake. The vast majority want to move forward, they want the reforms, while others are for inaction and conservatism, as in the case of timeshares. We acted with respect, we tried to discuss before bringing the new rules to the meeting last November 25, looking for a solution to avoid imploding the fragile balance of League A, but we also acted with determination, because overcoming the blocking minorities is the first obligatory step. I hope and hope there is an attitude more respectful of the role of our federation: no one can offend the dignity of the FIGC. The odds of a commissioner? In the meantime – he added – I hope for a more respectful attitude of the FIGC. I wait for the attitude, then we will decide. Maximum availability towards the clubs, the idea could be a commissioner subject to suspensive conditions “.