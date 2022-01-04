Serie A stops? There is the announcement on postponements

Serie A is ready to restart after the Christmas break, despite the fears of the clubs due to the increase in Covid infections, within the team groups.

As reported by the newspaper The Republic, the ASLs monitor the situation, ready to intervene in the event that outbreaks occur in the teams. In that case, it says, they are ready to prevent clubs from leaving.

Photo: Getty / Imago Serie A Covid referrals

However, at the moment, the only club currently under the magnifying glass is Salernitana, which has already been prevented from leaving for Udine, in the match before the championship break.

Another aspect that worries the clubs is the (limited but existing) number of footballers who refuse the vaccine, about 25-28 according to the newspaper. The concern arises precisely from the possible mandatory nature of the green pass for workers: if the government continues along this path, they will not be able to take the field.

Despite all these critical issues, the diktat of Lega Serie A is clear: Thursday 6 January, we return to the field. The health authorities will only be able to stop the teams in the event of an outbreak in the dressing room.

Furthermore, from Monday, the vaccine will also be needed in youth and amateurs.