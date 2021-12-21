Sports

Serie A, survey on capital gains in player trading: Gdf in the offices of Inter and Lega Calcio

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

The Milan prosecutor’s office has acquired documents on the sale of Inter players at the headquarters of the company itself and in that of the Lega Calcio. The same power of attorney communicates it. “As part of investigative activities coordinated by the prosecutor, the financiers of the economic-financial police unit of the Milan financial police carried out documentary investigations at the offices of FC Internazionale Milano spa and of the Lega Nazionale, Serie A professionals”.

Transfer market investigation, agent Chiodi and prosecutor Ramadani searched. “Seven million undeclared to the tax authorities”

by Sandro De Riccardis

The press release signed by the acting attorney Riccardo Targetti still reads: “The activities in progress are aimed at acquiring documentation relating to the transfer by Inter of the multi-year rights on the performances of certain players for the financial years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 as of in order to verify the regularity of the accounting of the relative capital gains “. The investigation is for now against unknown persons, the crime hypothesis is false corporate communications, or false accounting.

The investigation concerns medium-low range players and youth teams, several of these economic agreements would have been made with Genoa and the hypothesis of the prosecutors is that the capital gains would be several tens of millions. Checks were also made on Milan, but there would be no dubious operations.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the mood of the riders in the paddock

November 8, 2021

Bologna-Cagliari, the official formations: Arnautovic recovered and owner. Nandez from the 1st in the Sardinians

November 1, 2021

Roma-Milan 0-2 LIVE: Kessie doubles from the spot! | First page

October 31, 2021

Pinto: “Rome clearly damaged: on Pellegrini it is a penalty, in Inter-Juve the VAR …”

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button