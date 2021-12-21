Serie A, survey on capital gains in player trading: Gdf in the offices of Inter and Lega Calcio

The Milan prosecutor’s office has acquired documents on the sale of Inter players at the headquarters of the company itself and in that of the Lega Calcio. The same power of attorney communicates it. “As part of investigative activities coordinated by the prosecutor, the financiers of the economic-financial police unit of the Milan financial police carried out documentary investigations at the offices of FC Internazionale Milano spa and of the Lega Nazionale, Serie A professionals”.

The press release signed by the acting attorney Riccardo Targetti still reads: “The activities in progress are aimed at acquiring documentation relating to the transfer by Inter of the multi-year rights on the performances of certain players for the financial years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 as of in order to verify the regularity of the accounting of the relative capital gains “. The investigation is for now against unknown persons, the crime hypothesis is false corporate communications, or false accounting.

The investigation concerns medium-low range players and youth teams, several of these economic agreements would have been made with Genoa and the hypothesis of the prosecutors is that the capital gains would be several tens of millions. Checks were also made on Milan, but there would be no dubious operations.