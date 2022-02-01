“Serie A, that’s what clubs like Napoli and Juve offer”

Naples Football – Claudio Gavillucci, referee, spoke at Radio Punto Nuovo during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show:

“Calvarese to Roma? It’s just the beginning of a journey. It was an idea of ​​mine that was also written in my book and that was also born a little from my English experience, where the federation proposes former referees to soccer clubs. Gianluca Rocchi was the first to fill this figure on behalf of the FIGC but done in this way as Rocchi and Giannoccaro leave the time they find if on the other side there is no technician to deal with. that decrease episode that ruin the show.

We must not find half explanations with retro thoughts that kill this sport. Am I available for this role? If the project is serious and it is not a question of having a referee officer, absolutely yes. High-level clubs such as Napoli and Juve need to take care of the details and among these there cannot be but that of studying the rules of the constantly evolving football game by adopting the right precautions to make the most of these changes. Some situations, such as fewer cards, fewer penalties and some regulatory aspects can earn a team 5-6 points more at the end of the season, which in economic terms can also mean millions of euros more.

The figure of the coach has specialized, and has required collaborators, it must be the same for the referees, in a continuous evolution in the regulation. This is what I would tell the presidents. The Italian referees are an excellence, they must be exploited even after leaving the field. International couple? I’m happy for him, but it’s the confirmation that the system was wrong and that the experience in this sport counts a lot. Given the difference of only 0.04 thousandths that separated us in 2018, today I could also be international. But I will discuss this at the TAR next month “.