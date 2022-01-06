Serie A, the ASL block Salernitana Torino and Udinese. Also skip Bologna-Inter

After the stop to Colantuono’s team, the situation deteriorated. Mihajlovic jokes in the conference: “I’m the highest paid coach to coach the Primavera …” but then in the evening the Emilians stop

The championship loses pieces. In a handful of hours the idea of ​​limiting the damage, dealing with the only, already granted on Tuesday evening, cancellation of Salernitana-Venice, shatters. And so 2022 restarts with a poker of skipped games for Covid, footed by the measures of the ASL. As always not homogeneous: on the one hand that of Verona authorizes the Venetians to leave for La Spezia despite the 10 cases in the team group and the same thing does that of Naples, taking a decision opposite to that of 15 months ago; on the other hand, the local health authorities of Turin (for the journey of the grenades to Bergamo for the match against Atalanta), Udine (no transfer to Florence) and Bologna (also frozen the game with Inter) instead apply greater severity . Today four ghost matches will be staged, with the four opponents of the teams affected by the measures of the ASL who will present themselves on the field in the desert and will have (only potentially) the game won. On the other hand, already yesterday surreal moments were experienced with Inter who started in Frecciarossa and just while he was on the train he received the news of the decision of the Asl of the Emilian capital to stop Bologna.

BOLOGNA DECIMATED – In fact, Bologna was the surprise front that opened yesterday morning. At 10.48 yesterday morning, the club announced that the already positive Covid-19 Dominguez, Hickey, Molla and Viola were joined by van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Santander (blocked in Paraguay) and Medel. Sinisa Mihajlovic, in a conference at 11 presenting Bologna-Inter, jokes about it (“These days I am the highest paid coach in the world because I coach many Primavera players …”), he is even forced to summon 5 players from the Primavera plus Falcinelli who it was never part of the technical plans. In short, Bologna, even without 12 players (including the injured and those in the African Cup) is convinced to play. But in the afternoon, everything changes. “What will happen? What will not be played – says the director of the AUSL of Bologna Paolo Bordon at 19 – The situation could turn to worsening for which the public health department is making a provision in which it will be written that there are no conditions for playing”. Hence the request for referral to the League and given the provisions of the local health authority, the certainty that the isolation will continue blocking the departure for the Cagliari match on Sunday.

BULL STOPPED – The situation in Turin is different, where the situation had already gotten worse on Tuesday evening. From yesterday at 15.30 the members of the team group have the “absolute prohibition of removal from their homes”, as stated in the decree of the ASL City of Turin. Yesterday the Turin health authority changed the condition of Turin, which passed from a trust bubble to home quarantine for at least five days. The measure was triggered as a result of the positivity of another player after yesterday morning’s round of tampons. The Covid del Toro balance sheet rises to 8 positives, including 6 players and 2 staff members. In the last five rounds of swabs carried out by the grenade club, from 29 December, only in one case did not emerge positive. The ASL measure was motivated by evaluating “the current epidemiological trend due to the Omicron variant and considering the infection developed in training”. Yesterday the family members of the members were also subjected to checks: those who do not have the third dose of the vaccine ended up in quarantine. In the morning Simone Verdi returned positive, infected on 26 December, who had become negative the day before yesterday and is currently out of the team group. Granted, therefore, that we cannot play even on Sunday, the appointment is now set for Monday when Toro will carry out a new round of swabs: if the members are all negative, the ASL will dissolve the quarantine otherwise the measure will be extended.

“NO CONTACTS” – Udinese also did not leave for Florence. And also for the Friulian team, the ASL provision provides for the quarantine of close contacts until 9 January, on the Sunday when the match against Atalanta was scheduled. Here too, the usual epilogue: the company, having taken note of the situation, asked for the referral to the League which once again denied it. To worsen the situation, the last round of tampons was put in place which highlighted two other positive players who were added to the 7 already infected (in the account also two members of the group). Here the rules of the new quarantine have been set out in a restrictive way: ok to self-surveillance but “prohibition to practice contact team sports”. In the end the only one to leave was Verona, which with 8 players and 2 positive group members was authorized to play for Spezia. The swabs found no other positivity than on Tuesday and this suggests that the outbreak has stopped. Just what the ASL of Salerno does not consider compared to Salernitana, the next opponent of the Venetians on Sunday. The grenade club had been the first to ask for and obtain a new postponement for the match against Venice. Now it is the only one, among the pluricontagiato teams, which could be able, with a new assessment of the ASL, to be able to take advantage of the negativization of some players and to go to Verona. The league is truly under siege. We hope well.

