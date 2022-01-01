Sports

Serie A, the blow that ignites the transfer market is official

Kim Lee
Serie A football
Serie A football (LaPresse)

Lille, through a tweet, has practically formalized the sale of Jonathan Ikoné to Commisso’s Fiorentina.

There Fiorentina it is certainly among the surprises of the championship. After some very disappointing seasons, the Viola managed to bounce back under the leadership of Vincenzo Italiano. The Tuscan team is seventh in the standings, in the company of Rome, with six points of disadvantage from fourth place, occupied byAtalanta.

The lilies have always shown a great game in this first part of the season, where Vlahovic it is certainly the spearhead. Commisso wants to do everything to bring back the Fiorentina in Europe and has already intervened in the transfer market, making the first shot of this winter session.

Lille has announced the full agreement with Fiorentina for the sale of Ikoné

There Fiorentina, in fact, he took Jonathan Ikoné from Lille. After the medical examinations of the football player last week, in the morning the French club, via a tweet, practically the sale was made official of the player, communicating the total agreement with the Tuscan club.

The sale will be fully official next January 3, which is the January market opening date. To Ikoné permission was granted to join Fiorentina already to be present at the resumption of training. Great shot by Commisso, who spent well 15 million euros, plus a percentage of the player’s future resale.

