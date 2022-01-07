Serie A, the championship is heading towards a new lockdown. Draghi calls Gravina: “Evaluate suspension or games played behind closed doors”

For the first time from the beginning of the season the word that makes the presidents tremble has sounded: lockdown. Which for the ball means stopping, opening a chasm in the club’s calendar and accounts, or in any case playing with closed stadiums, which also amounts to an almost incalculable millionaire damage for those who are already at the gas barrel. It was one that plunged Italian football into its worst nightmares phone call of the premier Mario Draghi to number one of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. Friendly, but at the same time threatening (for Serie A more than for the Football Federation, which is only the institutional representative). The antiphon is clear: you decideotherwise the government will take care of it. And to say that on Draghi, on his determination a keep open the country and not to sink the economy further – already shown in other sectors – Italian football was doing its best reliance to move forward despite the resurgence of infections. A few days ago, for example, the premier had not picked up the idea of ​​in the council of ministers Roberto Speranza to stop the championship: the Minister of Health, who leads the rigorist wing of the majority, had thrown it there in the last meeting of Palazzo Chigi. Almost a boutade, more than a real proposal, which had not had any follow-up, not even at the level of discussion. So much so that it does not even lead to a further reduction of the capacity of the facilities, always set at 50%. What has changed then in a few days?

The answer is simple: it bleak spectacle of the last day, which all the fans have noticed, and which has not gone unnoticed even in the eyes of Draghi, who does not care too much about the ball, until it creates too many problems for him. The indecent theater with the Asl, pulled by the jacket by more than one president, in private solicited to intervene so as not to play and then attacked in public even with the threat of challenging the provisions to the TAR. The three players of Napoli sent to the field against Juventus despite having been quarantined, a message that – beyond the different interpretations on the protocols applicable to the players – precisely cannot pass in such a delicate moment. And then, perhaps most of all, the images of the spectators again crowded on the stands and with the often lowered masks, despite the new obligation of Ffp2 and of a checkerboard arrangement: a theme, that of non-respected distancing, on which the CTS had already raised its grievances more than once, and on which nothing has changed. Now stop.

Draghi’s phone call sounds a bit like this, which is described as an invitation to take some sort of “pause for reflection“: A period of 2-3 weeks in which Serie A independently decides to close the stadiums or to stop, out of a sense of responsibility. The problem is that Serie A he doesn’t even think about it, in fact, at the end of today’s assembly, he reaffirmed “with firmness the confidence to be able to continue the conduct of his competitions as scheduled”. Indeed, the presidents were convinced that the meeting called for Wednesday 12 January with Coni, FederCalcio, the undersecretary for Sport Valentina Vezzali and other disciplines, would have served to solve his problems: in particular to put the local health authorities in line and find a director with whom to standardize the various quarantine measures, to allow matches to be played. But at this point it is clear that the government’s orientation is different, and the situation will be much more complicated than that for the ball. Indeed, it would be better to say for Serie A, given that all the minor tournaments they have already stopped, and will not resume before January 20, with a possible postponement later this month.

The top league no, because he can’t afford it. As seen in the past, the calendar is clogged beyond belief, considering that in June there will also be the commitments of the national team: in fact, despite the landslide in recent days, the League has always categorically refused to postpone the round; however better to recover four games (and three more there will be on Sunday) that the whole day. And then there is another theme: the presidents prefer to be stopped by the government, in order to then be able to move forward claims for refreshments. But even this is a pure illusion, because beyond some generous tax exemption, football has never received and never will receive non-repayable resources from the state. For this reason the most likely hypothesis remains a return to closed doors, to understand when and for how long. Without forgetting that, with this number of infections and quarantines, there could be a de facto stop (with more and more races postponed) even without an official break. Wednesday’s meeting promises to be more and more decisive. In the evening, then, the Super Cup final between Inter and Juventus is scheduled: who knows if with or without an audience, assuming you really play.

