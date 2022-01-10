Serie A, the classification: Verona ko with Salernitana: Turin at -2

Here’s how the Serie A standings change at the end of Sunday’s matches, waiting for Toro on the pitch tomorrow

Waiting for the Torino that will play tomorrow, Monday 10, with Fiorentina today 8 matches were played valid for the 21st matchday of Serie A. classification. The lagoon formation remains at an altitude of 17 pitches.

At 14:30 Sassuolo clearly beat Empoli away: 1-5 the final result. The Tuscans remain firm in the standings at 28 points and are joined by Sassuolo in 9th position.

In the afternoon Naples and Sampdoria also took the field, a 1-0 success for the Neapolitans and a consolidated Champions League zone with 43 points. The Blucerchiati remain stationary at an altitude of 20. Atalanta also wins in the high-ranking area, winning 2-6 on the Udinese field. The Nerazzurri go to 41 points to -2 from Napoli, while the bianconeri remain at 20. A fundamental victory in the key of salvation for Spezia, which collects 3 points on the Genoa field thanks to the 0-1 final. Thiago Motta’s team rises to 20 points, leaving the Grifone still at 12 and in full red zone.

Juventus also wins, performing an incredible comeback on the Roma pitch and winning 3-4. The bianconeri (38 points) are increasingly behind the Giallorossi (32) in the standings. Important success in terms of salvation also for Salernitana who in the evening defeated Verona 1-2 and reaches 11 points by approaching the teams that precede her. The Scaligeri, on the other hand, remain blocked at 27 points. Inter wins too, beating Lazio 2-1 at home and responding to Milan by recovering first place with 49 points while the Biancocelesti remain at 32 points.

