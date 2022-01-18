Serie A, the classification: Viola wins, Europe returns 4 points away for Toro

At the end of the 22nd day of the Serie A championship we see how the ranking changes, but there are still many races to recover

On this Monday, January 17, 3 Serie A matches were played that concluded the 22nd round of the championship. Despite this, several teams still have games to catch up, including Torino who have only played 21 games.

Today at 18:30 Napoli was busy on the Bologna field and won 0-2 thanks to Lozano’s brace. The Azzurri thus climbed to 46 points in the standings, reaching just 2 points behind Milan in second place. Mihajlovic’s Rossoblù team, on the other hand, remains firm at 27 points, losing ground to Torino, which is at 31.

The surprise of the day arrives at San Siro where Spezia managed to defeat Milan 1-2. The Ligurian team takes home 3 unexpected points against the guys from Pioli and makes a good leap in the standings, in terms of safety, reaching 22 points. The Rossoneri, on the other hand, see Napoli approaching, which is now only 2 points away.

In the evening Fiorentina clearly won with Genoa: the final score was 6-0. With these 3 points the Viola reaches 35 and therefore the Europe zone for Turin remains 4 points away, but the grenades still have one less match, the one they missed against Atalanta. Genoa, on the other hand, remains in full relegation zone with only 12 points won so far and continues the season in the midst of a thousand difficulties.

