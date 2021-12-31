Serie A, the Covid situation in real time

After the Christmas break, players and staff met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave the clubs calm

Serie A has restarted after the Christmas break and in recent days the players have reached their respective sports centers for the resumption of work. The boom of infections Covid however, he is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the first news was not very encouraging, with cases of positivity emerging in several teams. The situation is also very critical in the foreign championships.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group, one is Musso

Bologna: Molla, Viola and Dominguez

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 1 positive player

Genoa: Shevchenko, Criscito and Serpe

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Pinsoglio and Arthur

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano and Elmas

Rome: positive 1 player

Salerno: positive 7 players and one staff member

Sampdoria: positive 1 player and two staff members

Sassuolo: positive 2 players from the first team

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: Verdi, three other players and a staff member

Venice: positive a card holder

Verona: Magnani

GENOA, SERPE ALSO POSITIVE

New positive in the Genoa team group. In fact, the club announced that “the footballer Laurens Serpe tested positive for Sars-Cov2 by molecular test. The club immediately informed the competent health authorities and applied all the procedures required by current regulations”.

TURIN, TWO OTHER INFECTED PLAYERS

Torino “announces that two players, regularly vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 in the screening performed today. The Company immediately informed the competent health authorities and activated all the procedures envisaged by the protocol in force”.

CAGLIARI, NANDEZ POSITIVE AND IN ISOLATION

Cagliari announced “the positivity to Covid-19 of the asymptomatic and regularly vaccinated footballer Nahitan Nandez. Nandez carried out health tests on the island, scheduled by the Club for players returning from abroad, which therefore gave a positive result: he did not come into contact with other members of the team and will now observe the isolation at his home “.

ATALANTA, MUSSO IS ONE OF THE TWO POSITIVES

“How will you live this last night of the year?”. “Forty”. In the game ‘ask me a question’ in the story on the Instagram profile of his girlfriend Anna Ariaudo, the confirmation that one of the two Atalanta players in isolation for swab positivity is Juan Musso. Unequivocal the photo of the two together in the background, like those of the day before which portrayed the goalkeeper at home in the morning during the double training of his teammates in Zingonia and, in the evening, the story of Musso himself portrayed in his home gym in Bergamo. .

JUVENTUS: POSITIVE PINSOGLIO AND ARTHUR

Juventus Football Club announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur emerged. The aforementioned players are already complying with the regulations and have been placed in solitary confinement, in compliance with the health protocol in force.

ROME: A POSITIVE PLAYER FROM THE TEAM GROUP

Roma are back to training and yesterday’s molecular swabs showed only one case of positivity. The player prefers for privacy that the name is not mentioned, he is already in isolation but with mild symptoms. Reason why in the next few days he will try to do a new test.

INTER: DZEKO AND TWO OTHER POSITIVE PLAYERS TO COVID

Inter announced that “Alex Cordaz, Edin Dzeko and Martin Satriano tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out in Appiano Gentile yesterday. The three Nerazzurri are already in solitary confinement at their homes and will follow all the procedures provided for by the health protocol “.

VENICE: A POSITIVE CARD FOR COVID

A member of Venice tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular test carried out on December 29, the day before the resumption of training. The lagoon club communicates this, stating that the positive person has never come into contact with the team group. He is now in quarantine and will follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol.

WAITING FOR THE MOLECULAR SWABS OF THE OTHER BIG

There is expectation for the outcome of the molecular swabs to which the players of the other big names have undergone, who have gathered in the last few days. Inter, Juve, Milan and Roma are anxiously awaiting the results of the tests.

NAPLES, ALL NEGATIVE THE SWABS MADE THURSDAY

“All negative to Covid-19 players and staff who carried out molecular swabs yesterday – reads an official note from Napoli -. Anyone who had swabs in the previous 24 hours, because returning from abroad, will carry out the test in the next days”.