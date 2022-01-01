Serie A, the Covid situation in real time

After the Christmas break, players and staff met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave the clubs calm

Serie A has restarted after the Christmas break and in recent days the players have reached their respective sports centers for the resumption of work. The boom of infections Covid however, he is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the first news was not very encouraging, with cases of positivity emerging in several teams.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group, one is Musso

Bologna: Spring, Viola, Dominguez, Hickey

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 1 positive player

Genoa: Shevchenko, Criscito and Serpe

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Pinsoglio and Arthur

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano and Elmas. Malcuit and Petagna in quarantine, but not positive

Rome: positive 1 player

Salerno: positive 7 players and one staff member

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone, another player and two staff members

Sassuolo: positive 2 players from the first team

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: Verdi, three other players and a staff member

Venice: positive 2 members

Verona: Magnani

NAPLES, CONTACTS WITH POSITIVES: PETAGNA AND MALCUIT IN QUARANTENA

Still Covid problems for Napoli. The club announces that “the players Malcuit and Petagna have been placed in home quarantine upon their return from the Christmas break, as both have come into contact with positive people at Covid-19”. At this point, both are in doubt for the resumption of the championship that will see Napoli on stage at Juventus on January 6.

VENICE, ANOTHER MEMBERSHIP POSITIVE

Venezia announces that “a member of the club tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular swab test carried out on December 29, the day before the resumption of training. Inform the competent health authorities, the member, who has never entered contact with the team group, was promptly placed in quarantine and will follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol “.

BOLOGNA, POSITIVE HICKEY

Bologna announces that following the tests carried out, the positivity to Covid-19 of the footballer Aaron Hickey was detected. As per protocol, the local health authorities were notified and the player was placed in home isolation.

SAMPDORIA, AUGELLO AND FALCONE POSITIVE

Two positives for Sampdoria. The Sampdoria club makes it known that the reports of the checks carried out in the last few days have shown positive Covid-19 for Tommaso Augello and Wladimiro Falcone. Both vaccinated and asymptomatic, the club writes, they had no direct contact with the other team members. They are currently in solitary confinement, awaiting retesting in the next few days. The company also informs that it has communicated to the competent local health authority and that it has applied all the procedures envisaged.

LAZIO, POSITIVITY SPECTRUM FOR SOME PLAYERS

The absence of has not gone unnoticed Luis Alberto, Zaccagni, Akpa Akpro and Romero at the resumption of training after the Christmas holidays. While for the first it should only be a permit granted by Lazio, for the other three the specter of positivity to Covid is feared. Zaccagni would be stuck in Dubai (where he was on vacation) with his girlfriend for potential isolation. Hypotheses still to be verified, however.